TEXT-S&P: Celestica ratings unchanged by announced wind-down

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Toronto-based electronic manufacturing services provider Celestica Inc. 
(BB/Stable/--) are unchanged following the company's announcement today that it
will wind down its manufacturing services for its largest customer, Research in
Motion Limited (RIM; not rated). RIM is a leading global provider of
wireless products and services marketed under the BlackBerry brand. For the 12
months ended March 31, 2012, RIM represented about 19% of Celestica's overall
revenue. Celestica expects to complete the aforementioned wind-down over the
next three to six months.

Standard & Poor's has always considered Celestica's large exposure to RIM as 
an important driver of its "fair" business risk profile. Although the loss of 
a substantial portion of RIM's business will meaningfully affect Celestica's 
revenue in the near term, we believe the effect on the company's gross profit 
and recurring cash flow will be less significant owing to the high 
volume/lower value nature of the device manufacturing business, which offers 
structurally lower margins. Still, we believe that the company could be 
challenged to offset these losses in the near term as well as mitigate 
meaningful fixed costs through restructuring initiatives. Following RIM's 
exit, customer concentration at Celestica should however improve, although its 
overall scale of operations would arguably weaken compared to other large 
peers. 

Nonetheless, Celestica's relatively strong balance sheet with no third-party 
debt and cash balances of about C$650 million at the end of March 31, 2012, 
provide solid support for the ratings, in our opinion. Celestica has noted 
that it does not expect restructuring charges aimed at realigning its cost 
structure (to address the RIM revenue loss) to exceed US$35 million, prior to 
any recoveries. Pro forma for the loss of RIM's manufacturing service 
business, we expect Celestica's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio to weaken only 
modestly (to about 0.7x) and its liquidity to remain healthy.

