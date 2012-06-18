版本:
TEXT-S&P upgrades SourceHOV rating to 'B+'

June 18 - Overview
     -- In May 2011, SourceCORP and HOV Services merged to form SourceHOV, a 
U.S. provider of business process outsourcing solutions; the company has since 
achieved expected revenue and profitability growth, and we believe integration 
has been substantially completed. 
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from 
'B'.
     -- We are also raising the issue-level ratings on the company's 
first-lien senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+' and second-lien senior 
secured debt to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SourceHOV will grow 
revenues in the low- to mid-single-digit range with consistent margins, 
generate positive free cash flow, and reduce leverage to the 5x area in 2013.

Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Dallas-based SourceHOV LLC to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is 
stable.

At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's first-lien 
senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The '2' recovery rating on the debt 
remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) 
recovery in the event of default. 

In addition, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien 
senior secured debt to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The '6' recovery rating on the debt 
remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) 
recovery in the event of default.

The upgrade reflects the company's improved leverage profile due to revenue 
and EBITDA growth and realized cost synergies, as well as successful 
integration of HOV's operations.

Rationale
The ratings on SourceHOV reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile, 
derived from its fragmented and competitive operating environment, partially 
offset by a material base of recurring revenues, high switching costs, and a 
diverse customer base, and an "aggressive" financial risk profile, with pro 
forma leverage in the mid-5x area. We expect the company to deliver low- to 
mid-single-digit growth, with margins in the low-20% area, positive free cash 
flow, and modest de-leveraging over the next 12 months.

SourceHOV provides business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions that enable 
its customers to automate complex, data-intensive workflow processes for 
health care, financial services, legal, and government customers. In addition, 
the company offers specialized services that include class action claims 
administration services, and professional economic research and litigation 
services. 

We view SourceHOV's business risk profile as weak, reflecting its niche 
position in the large, fragmented BPO market with larger, better funded 
competitors. However, the vast majority of the company's BPO solutions (which 
represent almost 70% of revenues) are contractual and recurring, with 
significant customer switching costs, providing some revenue stability and 
predictability. The company also has an efficient operating model, with 
two-thirds of its workforce in low-cost locations.

For the 12 months ended March 2012, SourceHOV had revenues of $503 million and 
EBITDA margins of almost 20%. In 2011, revenue grew 4% pro forma for the 
merger, and we expect near-term revenue growth in the low- to mid-single-digit 
range as the company continues to penetrate the health care and government 
verticals. We expect consistent margins, with the potential for modest 
improvement to the low-20% area as a result of merger synergies.

SourceHOV's aggressive financial profile reflects leverage of 5.5x as of March 
2012, pro forma for debt repayment and synergies realized through the current 
quarter. Although cash flow has been negative over the past year because of 
integration expenses, we expect positive annual free cash flow over the next 
year. In addition, we expect SourceHOV to reduce leverage to the 5x area over 
the next 12-18 months through a combination of EBITDA growth and moderate debt 
repayments. While there is some flexibility in the rating for acquisitions 
funded from cash flow, it does not incorporate an expectation of debt-financed 
acquisitions.

Liquidity
SourceHOV has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses 
for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash of about $10 million and 
$38 million of availability under its revolving credit facility as of March 
2012 and expected positive free cash flow. We see moderate working capital and 
capital expenditure investments and mandatory debt amortization of about $30 
million annually.

Relevant aspects of SourceHOV's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
     -- We see coverage of uses in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months.
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even 
with a 20% decline in EBITDA.
     -- We also expect the company to maintain adequate covenant headroom.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SourceHOV, to 
be published on RatingsDirect shortly after this report. 

Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that SourceHOV will sustain 
modest revenue growth with consistent EBITDA margins, generate positive annual 
free cash flow, and reduce leverage to the 5x area in 2013. An upgrade is 
unlikely given our view that the company's private-equity ownership structure 
precludes sustained de-leveraging.

We could lower the rating if increased competition results in lower margins or 
the company pursues debt-financed acquisitions such that leverage increases to 
the 6x area on a sustained basis. In addition, we could lower the rating if 
completion of restructuring and integration actions does not result in 
positive annual free cash flow.

Ratings List

Upgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
SourceHOV LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       B/Positive/--

Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                                        To                 From
SourceHOV LLC
 Senior Secured second-lien             B-                 CCC+
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6
 Senior Secured first-lien              BB-                B+
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2


