TEXT-S&P upgrades SourceHOV rating to 'B+'

June 18 - Overview
-- In May 2011, SourceCORP and HOV Services merged to form SourceHOV, a
U.S. provider of business process outsourcing solutions; the company has since
achieved expected revenue and profitability growth, and we believe integration
has been substantially completed.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from
'B'.
-- We are also raising the issue-level ratings on the company's
first-lien senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+' and second-lien senior
secured debt to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SourceHOV will grow
revenues in the low- to mid-single-digit range with consistent margins,
generate positive free cash flow, and reduce leverage to the 5x area in 2013.
Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Dallas-based SourceHOV LLC to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is
stable.
At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's first-lien
senior secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The '2' recovery rating on the debt
remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%)
recovery in the event of default.
In addition, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's second-lien
senior secured debt to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The '6' recovery rating on the debt
remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%)
recovery in the event of default.
The upgrade reflects the company's improved leverage profile due to revenue
and EBITDA growth and realized cost synergies, as well as successful
integration of HOV's operations.
Rationale
The ratings on SourceHOV reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile,
derived from its fragmented and competitive operating environment, partially
offset by a material base of recurring revenues, high switching costs, and a
diverse customer base, and an "aggressive" financial risk profile, with pro
forma leverage in the mid-5x area. We expect the company to deliver low- to
mid-single-digit growth, with margins in the low-20% area, positive free cash
flow, and modest de-leveraging over the next 12 months.
SourceHOV provides business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions that enable
its customers to automate complex, data-intensive workflow processes for
health care, financial services, legal, and government customers. In addition,
the company offers specialized services that include class action claims
administration services, and professional economic research and litigation
services.
We view SourceHOV's business risk profile as weak, reflecting its niche
position in the large, fragmented BPO market with larger, better funded
competitors. However, the vast majority of the company's BPO solutions (which
represent almost 70% of revenues) are contractual and recurring, with
significant customer switching costs, providing some revenue stability and
predictability. The company also has an efficient operating model, with
two-thirds of its workforce in low-cost locations.
For the 12 months ended March 2012, SourceHOV had revenues of $503 million and
EBITDA margins of almost 20%. In 2011, revenue grew 4% pro forma for the
merger, and we expect near-term revenue growth in the low- to mid-single-digit
range as the company continues to penetrate the health care and government
verticals. We expect consistent margins, with the potential for modest
improvement to the low-20% area as a result of merger synergies.
SourceHOV's aggressive financial profile reflects leverage of 5.5x as of March
2012, pro forma for debt repayment and synergies realized through the current
quarter. Although cash flow has been negative over the past year because of
integration expenses, we expect positive annual free cash flow over the next
year. In addition, we expect SourceHOV to reduce leverage to the 5x area over
the next 12-18 months through a combination of EBITDA growth and moderate debt
repayments. While there is some flexibility in the rating for acquisitions
funded from cash flow, it does not incorporate an expectation of debt-financed
acquisitions.
Liquidity
SourceHOV has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses
for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash of about $10 million and
$38 million of availability under its revolving credit facility as of March
2012 and expected positive free cash flow. We see moderate working capital and
capital expenditure investments and mandatory debt amortization of about $30
million annually.
Relevant aspects of SourceHOV's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We see coverage of uses in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even
with a 20% decline in EBITDA.
-- We also expect the company to maintain adequate covenant headroom.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SourceHOV, to
be published on RatingsDirect shortly after this report.
Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that SourceHOV will sustain
modest revenue growth with consistent EBITDA margins, generate positive annual
free cash flow, and reduce leverage to the 5x area in 2013. An upgrade is
unlikely given our view that the company's private-equity ownership structure
precludes sustained de-leveraging.
We could lower the rating if increased competition results in lower margins or
the company pursues debt-financed acquisitions such that leverage increases to
the 6x area on a sustained basis. In addition, we could lower the rating if
completion of restructuring and integration actions does not result in
positive annual free cash flow.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
SourceHOV LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/--
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
SourceHOV LLC
Senior Secured second-lien B- CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
Senior Secured first-lien BB- B+
Recovery Rating 2 2
