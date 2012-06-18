TEXT-Fitch upgrades CSFB 2007-TFL2; revises outlooks

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded two classes of Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., series 2007-TFL2 based on lower loss expectations, stable performance, and scheduled paydown since the last review. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate values and cash flow declines. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. There are two remaining loans in the pool, Planet Hollywood (59.4%), and Whitehall Seattle Portfolio (40.6%). The 100 West Putnam Avenue loan (formerly representing 8.5% of the pool), which Fitch modeled with losses, recently paid in full. Recovery prospects remain strong for the pool. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is secured by a resort, casino and entertainment complex in Las Vegas, NV, that includes a 2,519 room hotel, a 116,000 square foot (sf) casino, an outdoor pool area and 32,000 sf spa, eight restaurants, and 75,000 sf of convention, trade show, and meeting facility space. The property's NOI has been steadily improving from its recessionary low, and as of year-end 2011, NOI was $71.6 million, compared with $29.9 million in 2010 and $12.7 million in 2009. The Planet Hollywood loan was modified and assumed by Harrah's in February 2010. The loan's maturity occurs in December 2012, with extension options available through 2015. Harrah's is one of the largest casino operators in Las Vegas, with nine casinos and an estimated 25,000 employees. The Planet Hollywood has been benefiting from Harrah's extensive experience in the operation and management of its portfolio of gaming properties. The Whitehall Seattle Portfolio loan is secured by a portfolio of 12 office buildings consisting of approximately 2.6 million sf. The properties, which were built in the 1980s, are all located in Seattle, WA. Major tenants in the portfolio include Symetra Financial Corporation (8.3% of NRA), Foster Pepper LLC (3.3%), and Coinstar, Inc. (2.4%). The largest and second largest tenant leases expire in 2015, and the third largest expires in 2019. The loan was transferred to special servicing in December 2011 after the borrower indicated they did not have the means to pay off the loan at the April 2012 maturity. As the property continues to perform, the lender is trapping all excess cash flow after mortgage debt service and property operating expenses. Based on a recent value estimate and the relatively low leverage point of the rated A-note, losses to the trust are not expected at this time. Fitch upgrades the following classes: --$42.6 million class C to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; Outlook Stable; --$33.5 million class D to 'CCCsf' from 'Csf'; RE 100% Fitch also affirms the following classes and revises the Outlooks and Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$288.9 million class A-1 at 'Asf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --$100 million class A-2 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$207 million class A-3 at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$45.7 million class B at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$2.2 million class E at 'Dsf'; RE 5%; --$0 class F at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class G at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class H at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class J at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --$0 class L at 'Dsf' RE 0%. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and