TEXT-S&P raises Banco de Credito e Inversiones s-t rating

June 18 - Overview
     -- We are raising our short-term issuer credit rating on Chile-based 
Banco de Credito e Inversiones to 'A-1' from 'A-2' on adequate
liquidity.
     -- We are affirming our 'A' long-term rating on the bank.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will 
maintain its strong competitive position, healthy asset quality, good 
liquidity, and adequate capitalization and earnings generation during the next 
two years.


Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
issuer credit rating on Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BCI) to 'A-1' from 
'A-2'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on 
the bank. The outlook is stable.


Rationale 
The upgrade follows the bank's improvement in asset-liability mismatch 
profile. The ratings on BCI reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" 
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and 
"adequate" liquidity.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting 
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank 
operating only in Chile is 'bbb+'. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow 
economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports and a still low 
GDP per capita of about $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and 
low inflation, large external assets, low public debt burden, healthy 
financial system, relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and 
ongoing access to the global financial markets partially offset these 
weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low political and 
regulatory risk, which is partially reflected in its adequate banking 
regulation. The country has a highly competitive financial system that 
benefits from a good funding profile. It also has an ample deposit base that 
finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and a relatively low dependence on 
external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total 
liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding 
in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows 
them to finance their residential mortgage businesses--a segment representing 
about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP.

We view BCI's business position as a positive factor in our assessment of its 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP). With total assets of $33.9 billion as of 
March 2012, BCI is Chile's fourth-largest financial institution. It has a 
market share of about 13% in total loans and deposits. BCI provides a wide 
range of banking products and services for individuals, small and midsize 
enterprises, and corporations. The bank has one of the largest distribution 
networks in the country, with 378 commercial contact points and about 1,300 
ATMs. We believe that BCI will take advantage of its strong franchise and 
economies of scale to sustain its good profitability and healthy asset quality 
despite high competition in the Chilean financial system.

We currently view BCI's capitalization as "adequate." This reflects our 
projection that its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification 
will be 8%-9% in the next 12 months. This ratio incorporates a return on 
average assets of 1.5%-2.0% and 30%-35% dividend payout.

Our risk position assessment for BCI is "adequate." We consider BCI's loan 
portfolio, totaling about $24.1 billion, as well-diversified among customers 
and economic sectors, and that it is likely to remain healthy as a result of 
the solid performance of the Chilean economy. The bank posted nonperforming 
loans of 2.6% of total loans as of March 31, 2012. Net charge-offs represented 
only 1.0% of average customer loans.

BCI presents, in our opinion, an "average" funding profile, based on 
relatively low-cost and diversified deposits. Deposits represented about 72.4% 
of the funding base. The bank has strong market penetration of current and 
savings accounts, as evidenced by the higher proportion of these deposits in 
its total deposits: 32% compared with system's 28%. This structure helps the 
bank to lower its funding costs. Time deposits which account for about 44% of 
deposits are also relevant and have a largest portion coming from brokers and 
institutional investors. Given the more unstable nature of these types of 
investors, the bank has been making efforts to extend the tenor of these 
deposits. We view this initiative as positive, as in our view, it reduces 
liquidity risks further. Cash, money market instruments, and liquid securities 
represented about 14% of BCI's total assets as of March 31, 2012, leading to 
our view of the bank's liquidity as "adequate." 

The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than the SACP, and reflects our 
view of a moderately high likelihood of government support, based on BCI's 
"high" systemic importance in Chile and our assessment of the government as 
"supportive" of its financial system.

Outlook 
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BCI will maintain its strong 
competitive position in the Chilean financial system, with a market share of 
at least 12%. We believe that the bank will sustain its healthy asset quality, 
"adequate" liquidity, and "adequate" capitalization and earnings generation 
during the next two years. A strengthening of the bank's capital, resulting in 
a RAC ratio of more than 10%, could have positive rating implications. On the 
other hand, a reduction in the bank's market position or its RAC ratio falling 
to less than 7% would result in a downgrade. A liquidity shortage might also 
lead to a negative rating action.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                    A/Stable/A-1

SACP                                    a-
 Anchor                                 bbb+
 Business Position                      Strong (+1)
 Capital and Earnings                   Adequate (0)
 Risk Position                          Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity                  Average and adequate (0)

Support                                 1
 GRE Support                            0
 Group Support                          0
 Sovereign Support                      1

Additional Factors                      0

Related Criteria And Research
Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 
2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Banco de Credito e Inversiones
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A/Stable/A-1       A/Stable/A-2
 Senior Unsecured                       mxAAA              

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

