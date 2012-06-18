TEXT-S&P raises Banco de Chile rating to 'A+' from 'A'

Overview -- Despite current economic and market uncertainties, Banco de Chile's credit loss ratios in its loan and investment portfolios are low. -- We are raising our long-term issuer credit rating on the bank to 'A+' from 'A' and affirming the 'A-1' short-term rating. The outlook is stable. -- We expect Banco de Chile to continue showing strong asset quality indicators, with net charge-offs lower than 1%, low proprietary trading, and a risk-adjusted capital ratio of about 8%. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Banco de Chile to 'A+' from 'A'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1' short-term issuer credit rating and rating on its $1 billion commercial paper program. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view of Banco de Chile's "strong" risk position. The bank's credit losses are much lower than the industry average and of its peers in the same BICRA industry risk score. In addition, despite current economic and market uncertainties, the bank has no losses or write downs due to low proprietary trading. The bank has kept the level of trading intermediation through proprietary position very low. Although volatility in trading gains has persisted because of the nature of these activities, it has represented a very low share of total revenues. During the past three years, proprietary position income has accounted for a low 1.4% of total revenues. We believe proprietary trading will remain low as a result of the bank's historical low risk appetite in this regard. In addition, we believe that Banco de Chile's well diversified loan portfolio and business activities resulted in favorable risk concentration and risk diversification. The bank's risk exposures are mainly spread among sovereign, corporate and small to midsize enterprises, retail, and mortgage segments. Exposure to risky segments, such as homebuilders, has been very manageable and as of March 2012 stood at 6% of total loans. Credit losses have been significantly low--average of 0.9% during the past three years. Also, nonperforming loans have remained very low, averaging 1.2% over the same period. We believe these figures are indicative of the bank's sound track record amid global economic distress, as a result of strong underwriting standards and sound risk monitoring capabilities. The ratings on Banco de Chile reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings assessment, "strong" risk position, and our view of "average" funding with "adequate" liquidity. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a'. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an ICR. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Chile is 'bbb+'. Chile has an open and somewhat narrow economy, with relatively high dependence on commodity exports and a still low GDP per capita of about $12,500. However, its strong fiscal performance and low inflation, large external assets, low public debt burden, healthy financial system, relatively well-developed domestic capital market, and ongoing access to the global financial markets partially offset those weaknesses. With regard to industry risk, Chile enjoys low political and regulatory risk, which is partially reflected in its adequate banking regulation. The country also has a highly competitive financial system that benefits from a good funding profile, with an ample deposit base that finances about 85% to 90% of total loans, and relatively low dependence on external funding, which represents about 10% of the system's total liabilities. Moreover, Chilean banks have ongoing access to long-term funding in the domestic market, in inflation-adjusted local currency, which allows them to finance their residential mortgage businesses. This segment represents about 25% of total loans and about 20% of GDP. In our opinion, Banco de Chile enjoys a prominent position in the Chilean banking system as one of the two largest financial institutions. The well established and known franchise nationwide--with the largest branching network--contributes stable business operations, which were not affected during the recent financial crisis, and supports our overall "strong" assessment of its business position. This business stability reflects stable and strong market shares in terms of loans and deposits of 19.7% and 18.7%, respectively, as of March 2012. Banco de Chile's sound diversified business activities in terms of products, economic and market segments, and revenues also provide strong business stability. We expect its business operations to remain robust due to the bank's strategy that aims to achieve growth in all business lines without major disruptions in its business mix. We also expect Banco de Chile to remain a leading financial institution in the healthy Chilean banking system. Our assessment of "adequate" capital and earnings stems primarily from our forecast risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio which under our base-case scenario we project to be about 8% during the next two years, which will remain in our "adequate" range level. This projection takes into account an average loan portfolio growth of 10% during the next 24 months, marginal pressures in net interest margins due to high competition, and a 70% dividend payout ratio. In addition, we consider quality of capital and earnings as "strong" because its capital base primarily consists of paid-in capital and retained earnings. In addition, the bank does not rely significantly on hybrid instruments for regulatory capitalization purposes. High quality of earnings is also a characteristic. The bank's core earnings to Standard & Poor's risk-weighted assets and average adjusted assets compare well with those of its regional and global peers. As of March 31, 2012, these ratios were 2%, respectively, and we forecast them to be 1.8%, which we deem as strong. In addition, there's no revenues concentration due to its well-diversified business activities. In our view, the healthy stream of recurrent revenues, as a result of its adequate earnings capacity, provides earnings buffer to cover normalized losses. We view Banco de Chile's funding as "average" compared with the industry norm. About 76% of its total funding structure is composed of customer deposits, which hasn't changed significantly during the past five years. Of these, approximately 50% are retail deposits, and wholesale ones do not show significant concentrations. Wholesale funding represented the remaining 24%. This is mainly composed of interbank lines, repurchase agreements, and senior unsecured bonds. The good financial flexibility has allowed the bank to access debt capital markets to substitute debt for cheaper funding. Recently, its $1 billion commercial paper issuance has allowed it to do this, while having the necessary resources to leverage future growth. This has resulted, though, in net loans to deposit ratio of 121.4% which is higher than of its other regional peers but in line with the industry's 117.9%. We believe that this ratio is particularly higher in Chile because of the banks' good access to capital markets, which is not common in other Latin American banking systems. Also, the Chilean banks' need to fund mortgage loans with similar tenure instruments (denominated in "Unidades de Fomento") has resulted in more wholesale funding than for other regional players. Given its strong franchise, we expect customer deposits to remain as Banco de Chile's main funding source and its funding structure to remain similar. Banco de Chile's liquidity is "adequate" and reflects that cash on hand plus liquid securities (excluding restricted cash from monetary regulation) covers in excess its next 12 months wholesale funding maturities. It also represented 15% of its total deposit base as of March 31, 2012--similar to other large Chilean players. We also consider its debt maturity profile as adequate. More than 85% of its debt issuances mature after 2015. Banco de Chile's short-term maturities are mainly its interbank credit facilities and its commercial paper. We believe its debt maturity profile is very manageable and poses no significant refinancing risks. Our issuer credit rating on Banco de Chile is one notch higher than its SACP. The latter reflects our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of government support, based on Banco de Chile's high systemic importance in the country and our assessment of the government as "supportive" towards its banking system. This stems from the government's track record of providing support to the banking sector in times of exceptional stress. In addition, we consider Banco de Chile of high systemic importance, due to its strong market share in terms of deposits, of around 19% as of March 31, 2012, and its position as one of the two largest Chilean financial institutions. We do not expect its high systemic importance to change. Currently, the foreign currency rating on Chile (A+/Positive/A-1) constrain those on the bank due to its investment portfolio's exposure to the Chilean government and its credit exposure to the Chilean economy. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Banco de Chile will continue showing strong asset quality indicators, with net charge-offs lower than 1% during the next two years, and low proprietary trading. It also incorporates our expectation that the bank will keep its strong business position through stable market shares and a RAC ratio of about 8% during the next 24 months. If there is a steep deterioration in the bank's capitalization, with forecasted RAC below 7%, as a result of lower earnings capacity and internal capital generation, or due to aggressive growth strategies in riskier segments, there could be a downgrade. We do not foresee an upgrade in the short term, even if we raise the sovereign ratings on Chile. This stems from the combination of Chile's local currency rating, the bank's SACP, and our "moderately high" likelihood of government support, as stated in our bank criteria. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1 SACP a Anchor bbb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Government Support +1 Additional Factors 0 Ratings List Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed To From Banco de Chile Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1 A/Stable/A-1 Upgraded To From Banco de Chile Certificate Of Deposit A+/A-1 A/A-1 Banco de Chile Senior Unsecured A+ A Subordinated A A- Ratings Affirmed Banco de Chile Senior Unsecured mxAAA Commercial Paper A-1 