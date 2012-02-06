版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 6日 星期一 23:00 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Brasil Telecom planned notes 'BBB-'

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' rating to Brasil Telecom
S.A.'s (BRT) planned issuance of 10-year $1 billion senior unsecured
notes. The company will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt maturities
and for other corporate purposes.	
	
BRT (BBB-/Stable/--) is the incumbent of region II and an integral part of 	
Telemar group, and therefore our rating on BRT is the same as on the group. 	
Our ratings on Telemar reflect its dominant market position in the Brazilian 	
telecom industry, with revenue diversification among wireline, wireless, and 	
broadband segments, and its resulting strong cash flow generation. The 	
industry, however, suffers from high competition, especially with the traffic 	
trend moving from fixed-line to mobile, which could result in lower operating 	
profits, even with growth in subscribers and minutes of usage.	
	
The group is awaiting shareholders' approval for a proposed corporate 	
restructuring, expected to take place on February 27.  We expect the 	
restructuring to bring further improvements to the group's corporate 	
governance and additional cost savings.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Brasil Telecom S.A.	
  Corporate credit rating                       BBB-/Stable/--	
	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Brasil Telecom S.A.	
  $1 billion senior unsecured notes             BBB-	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Luisa Vilhena, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9727;	
                        luisa_vilhena@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Rafaela Vitoria, CFA, Sao Paulo;	
                   rafaela_vitoria@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐