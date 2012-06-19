TEXT-Fitch cuts 3 Egyptian banks to 'B+', outlook is negative

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Egypt-based National Bank of Egypt
(NBE), its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Bank of Egypt (UK) Ltd (NBEUK), and
Egypt-based Commercial International Bank's (CIB) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The Outlook remains
Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The downgrades and the Negative Outlook reflect the rating action taken on the
Arab Republic of Egypt's ratings (Long-term foreign currency IDR to
'B+/Negative' from 'BB-/Negative', Long-term local currency IDR to 'B+/Negative'
from 'BB/Negative' and Country Ceiling to 'B+' from 'BB-' ; see 'Fitch
Downgrades Egypt to 'B+'; Outlook Negative' dated 15 June 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com). The sovereign downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect
increased uncertainties surrounding the political transition following the
ruling by the Supreme Constitutional Court to annul parliamentary elections and
dissolve parliament. The need to re-run parliamentary elections will, at the
very least, delay the emergence of a workable and inclusive governance
structure. Such political uncertainty could weaken confidence and heighten
near-term economic and financial pressures facing Egypt. Nor is it conducive to
the taking of critical macroeconomic and structural policy decisions required to
catalyse Egypt's economic recovery, alleviate budget and external financing
strains and return the public finances to a sustainable path.
Fitch has also downgraded the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) based on the likely
impact of the heightened political uncertainty on the operating environment in
Egypt and hence on the banks' performance and asset quality. The banks' National
Ratings were affirmed, as were the National Ratings of Credit Agricole Egypt and
Suez Canal Bank. The National Ratings remain on Negative Outlook, reflecting the
likelihood of deterioration in profitability or asset quality due to stresses in
the operating environment, which may adversely affect the banks to a differing
extent.
The IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to Fitch's
view of Egypt's creditworthiness as these ratings are either driven by or
constrained by the sovereign.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBE
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(egy)'; Negative Outlook
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B+' from 'BB-'
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'
NBE's Long-term and Short-term IDRs are in line with Egypt's Long-term foreign
currency IDRs and are driven by the limited probability of support from the
Egyptian authorities, if needed. Its National Ratings are also driven by the
limited probability of support from the Egyptian authorities. NBE is wholly
owned by the Egyptian state. It is Egypt's largest bank by assets, with a
dominant domestic franchise, especially in customer deposits, where it accounts
for over a quarter of total system deposits. Fitch believes that although the
authorities would have a very strong propensity to support the bank, such
support is constrained by their weakening ability to support it, as reflected in
the sovereign IDR of to 'B+'.
NBEUK
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '3'
NBEUK's IDRs are in line with its parent's IDRs and, in turn, Egypt's Long-term
Foreign-currency IDRs. They reflect Fitch's view that there is a limited
probability of support from the Egyptian state via NBE. Given that virtually all
of NBE UK's funding and its main business are dependent on its connection to the
Egyptian sovereign, through NBE, and NBE UK's strategy increasingly capitalises
on NBE's franchise, Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to NBE UK.
CIB
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(egy)'; Negative Outlook
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B' from 'B+'
CIB's IDRs reflect the strength of the bank's local franchise and management,
its consistently strong profitability and adequate risk management. Its
Long-term IDR is constrained by Egypt's Country Ceiling of 'B+' and, as a
result, the Negative Outlook on its Long-term IDR mirrors Egypt's.
Credit Agricole Egypt (CAE)
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(egy)'; Negative Outlook
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '3'
CAE's ratings reflect the limited probability of support that would be available
from its majority shareholder, the Credit Agricole group ('A+'/Negative). Fitch
believes the Credit Agricole group would be willing to support its Egyptian
subsidiary, but such support is constrained by the country ceiling of 'B+'.
Suez Canal Bank (SCB)
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'BBB(egy)'; Negative Outlook
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F3(egy)'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
SCB is a mid-sized domestic bank. Its National Ratings are solely based on the
likelihood of support from the Egyptian authorities.
National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB)
Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '3'
NSGB is one of Egypt's largest private-sector banks. The bank's Support Rating
reflects the probability of support from its majority shareholder, Societe
Generale (SG; 'A+'/Negative). Fitch believes that Societe Generale would be
willing to support its Egyptian subsidiary, but such support is constrained by
the country ceiling of 'B+'.
