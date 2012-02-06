TEXT-Fitch keeps Ecobank Transnational on watch negative

Fitch Ratings has maintained Togo-domiciled Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI)'s 'B-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'B' Short- term IDR and 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The RWN reflects Fitch's view that there are still uncertainties about ETI's capitalisation and asset quality after the acquisition in November 2011 of Nigeria's Oceanic Bank International Plc (Oceanic). Oceanic was one of the banks in Nigeria that had to be supported in 2009 by the central bank of Nigeria (CBN). Although significant efforts have been made since 2009 by the CBN and subsequently ETI to improve the bank's risk profile, there are still uncertainties about Oceanic's asset quality and capitalisation that have to be addressed by ETI. Nigeria is already ETI's largest market (27% of ETI's total assets at end-Q311) and with Oceanic it may account for an estimated 44% of the group's total assets. The RWN is pending the completion of all transactions related to Oceanic's acquisition announced in September 2011, the availability of robust information on the merged Ecobank Nigeria and Oceanic entity and ETI's 2011 consolidated audited financial statements. ETI is the holding company of Ecobank, one of the largest pan-African banking groups with operations in 32 countries. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN Short-term IDR: 'B', maintained on RWN Viability Rating: 'b-', maintained on RWN Support Rating: 5, Unaffected Support Rating Floor: NF, Unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst Keranka Dimitrova Associate Director +44 20 3530 1223 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Philippe Lamaud Associated Director +33 1 44 29 91 26 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, 'Bank Holding Companies' dated 16 August 2011 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria