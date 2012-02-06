TEXT-Fitch revises Meritor outlook to positive

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the various issue ratings of Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) and revised the company's Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable. A full list of the rating actions taken on MTOR is included at the end of this release. MTOR's ratings apply to a $441 million secured revolving credit facility and $1.1 billion of senior unsecured notes. The revision of the Rating Outlook to Positive is driven by Fitch's expectations of further strengthening in MTOR's credit profile over the medium term as end market demand solidifies, margins grow on stronger pricing and improved manufacturing efficiencies, and leverage declines on higher EBITDA and lower debt. Demand in all three of the company's core segments, Commercial Truck, Industrial and Asia Pacific, and Aftermarket and Trailer, will be supported by global economic growth, although weakness in Europe will negatively affect near term demand in that region. MTOR's defense-related business is also expected to rebound over the next year, as production of the U.S. military's Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) program continues to ramp up with a new primary contractor. Despite the improving business conditions, however, free cash flow is likely to be weighed down by higher pension contributions and relatively heavy capital spending, although Fitch expects full-year free cash flow to be positive in fiscal 2012. During fiscal 2011, MTOR completed the sale of its remaining Light Vehicle Systems (LVS) operations. In the past, the LVS business had put significant pressure on MTOR's profitability, and Fitch expects the company's margins to generally improve now that it is fully focused on the commercial truck and industrial markets. Although the LVS divestiture is expected to be a long-term positive for MTOR's credit profile, Fitch notes that commercial truck and industrial demand tends to be much more volatile than auto demand, as evidenced by the 67% decline in North American commercial truck production that was seen between 2006 and 2009. Western European commercial truck production declined 64% between 2008 and 2009. As such, Fitch notes that there is likely to be a greater level of volatility in MTOR's operating profile through the economic cycle, which will require the company to maintain sufficient liquidity access to maintain its financial flexibility in a downturn. MTOR's liquidity position at Dec. 31, 2011 was relatively strong and included $211 million in cash and cash equivalents. Liquidity is bolstered further by access to a $441 million secured revolving credit facility and an accounts receivable securitization facility with up to $125 million in availability, depending on the level of eligible receivables. Combined with Fitch's expectation for modestly positive free cash flow in 2012 and proceeds from non-core asset sales, MTOR is projected to have sufficient liquidity to repay its $84 million debt maturity that comes due in March, while still providing enough financial flexibility following the debt payment to meet the company's operational needs if global demand trends weaken significantly later this year. Free cash flow in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, was negative $16 million, as heavy working capital usage tied to volume growth drove operating cash flow down to $95 million, while capital spending rose to $111 million as the company invested in efficiency and growth initiatives. As noted earlier, Fitch expects MTOR to produce positive free cash flow in fiscal 2012, however, as margins grow on improved pricing and the company gains further traction on manufacturing efficiencies. In particular, premium costs tied to capacity shortages that were incurred in fiscal 2011 are expected to decline significantly going forward, as recently completed facility and equipment investments come on line. Margins also should be supported in fiscal 2012 by increased FMTV business, which tends to carry relatively strong margins. Nonetheless, free cash flow will remain under pressure from capital spending that will be roughly flat with the fiscal 2011 level and higher required contributions to the company's pension plans. Relatively high prices for raw materials, particularly steel, could also put some pressure free cash flow, although this will be mitigated by revised cost recovery mechanisms that the company finished enacting with its commercial truck customers during the first fiscal quarter of 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the face value of MTOR's balance sheet debt stood at $1.1 billion, about flat with the year-earlier period, although higher EBITDA resulted in stronger credit protection metrics. Fitch's calculation of leverage (balance sheet debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) was 4.0 times (x) at Dec. 31, 2011, down from 5.7x at Dec. 31, 2010, as Fitch-calculated EBITDA grew 43% to $278 million from $194 million. EBITDA interest coverage also strengthened over the period, rising to 3.0x from 1.8x. Fitch notes that its calculation of EBITDA differs from the MTOR's 'Adjusted EBITDA' calculation primarily in that Fitch's figures do not include equity in earnings of affiliates, while MTOR includes those earnings in its adjusted calculation. Equity in earnings of affiliates totaled $72 million in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch expects credit metrics to continue strengthening through fiscal 2012, as the company retires its $84 million note maturity and EBITDA increases. Fitch projects that leverage could fall below 3.0x by the end of fiscal 2012 if global economic conditions remain positive. In addition to its balance sheet debt, MTOR has several off-balance sheet factoring and securitization programs that it utilizes. As of Sept. 30, 2011, MTOR had utilized $279 million of off-balance sheet program availability, of which $271 million was through committed facilities with banks. MTOR's pension plans are substantially underfunded. As of Sept. 30, 2011, the company's global plans were 71% funded, with a shortfall of $557 million. In the U.S., however, the company's pensions were only 63% funded, with a projected benefit obligation that exceeded the value of plan assets by $455 million. The substantial underfunded position of the company's pension plans remains a risk, as low interest rates and the company's election to utilize the funding relief provided by the Pension Relief Act of 2010 in the U.S. will translate to significantly higher required cash contribution levels over the next several years. In fiscal 2011, MTOR contributed $35 million to its global plans (including $4 million tied to the pensions of discontinued operations), of which only $5 million was contributed to the U.S. plans. For fiscal 2012, the company has projected that contributions to its global plans will rise to $75 million, and contributions in fiscal 2013 will increase further as the company makes catch up payments to offset the pension relief deferrals taken in fiscal 2011 and 2012. Over the longer term, a rise in interest rates would help to reduce MTOR's pension contribution requirements, although there would be a lag of over one year before any increase would result in a decline in required contributions. Volatility in raw materials prices is an inherent risk in MTOR's business. Although the company has traditionally passed these costs through to its customers, there historically has been a lag of up to one year before the company's prices adjusted, which resulted in near-term margin pressure when materials prices were rising. With the significant rise in materials prices over the past year, MTOR entered into temporary agreements with many of its customers to adjust pricing on a more frequent basis. During the first quarter of fiscal 2012, the company completed the transition of its commercial truck agreements to revised escalator mechanisms that essentially made last year's temporary agreements permanent. This change will result in more-frequent pricing adjustments based on changes in raw materials costs, which will help to mitigate margin pressure arising from rapid increases raw materials costs. The rating of 'BB/RR1' on MTOR's secured credit facilities reflects their substantial collateral coverage and outstanding recovery prospects, in the 90% to 100% range, in a distressed scenario. Collateral for the revolver includes hard assets, accounts receivable, intellectual property and investments in certain subsidiaries. As of Sept. 30, 2011, MTOR valued the assets backing the facility at $671 million. The rating of 'B-/RR5' on the company's unsecured notes reflects Fitch's expectation that recoveries on the notes would be below average, in the 10% to 30% range, in distressed scenario. The lower level of expected recovery for the unsecured debt is due to the substantial amount of higher-priority secured debt in the MTOR's capital structure, including the potential for a full draw on both the secured revolver and the U.S. accounts receivable securitization facility. MTOR's ratings could be upgraded in the intermediate term if market conditions remain stable and continued revenue and margin growth lead to increased free cash flow stronger credit protection metrics. Fitch could undertake a negative action on MTOR if market conditions deteriorate significantly, resulting in a meaningful erosion of the company's liquidity and a substantial weakening of its credit profile. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings on MTOR: --IDR at 'B'; --Secured credit facility rating at 'BB/RR1'; --Senior unsecured rating at 'B-/RR5'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Brown Senior Director +1-312-368-3139 Fitch, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Craig D. Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Committee Chairperson Bill C. Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' (May 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011). 