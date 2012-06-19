TEXT-S&P raises Principal Financial Group rating to 'BBB+'

June 19 - Overview
-- We are raising our long-term ratings on Principal Financial Group,
Inc. and its rated subsidiaries by one notch based on the improved
capital adequacy position of the operating companies, its very consistent
operating performance, and its sustained franchise position in the U.S. and
within its leading international platforms. We are affirming our short-term
ratings on the company.
-- Principal Financial Group Inc.'s GAAP operating and net income
remained relatively steady through the financial crisis.
-- The company's capital adequacy position was lifted primarily by our
updated assessment of the capital charges associated with the company's
commercial mortgage loans and CMBS portfolio.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that operating earnings
will continue on their positive trend line.
Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
counterparty credit ratings on Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc.
(Principal Financial; NYSE: PFG) and Principal Financial Services, Inc. (an
intermediary holding company) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. At the same time, we also
raised the long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on
Principal Life Insurance Co. (Principal Life) to 'A+' from 'A'. The outlook is
stable. (See ratings list for all other rating actions.)
Rationale
The upgrade is based on our view of the operating companies' improved capital
adequacy position, Principal Financial's strong and consistent operating
performance, and its very strong and sustained franchise position in the U.S.
and within its leading international platforms. While the group's capital
adequacy position has been improving, a deficit still remains at the 'A'
confidence level as measured by our model. In our view, offsetting the capital
shortfall are the company's consistent earnings engine, favorable trend in
asset quality, very strong liquidity position, and strong enterprise risk
management (ERM).
The capital adequacy position was lifted largely by our updated commercial
mortgage loan analysis and by the company's decision to reduce its position in
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). (Please see "Methodology For
Assessing Capital Charges For Commercial Mortgage Loans Held By U.S. Insurance
Companies" published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.)
The ratings on Principal Financial reflect our assessment of the group's
strong competitive position in the U.S. small-to-midsize group pension market,
and its position in individual and group life and health markets. Principal
Financial has been successfully building out a number of beach-heads into fast
growing international retirement and asset management markets with operations
in 15 countries. Standard & Poor's believes that the group will continue to
maintain its strong business franchise, operating earnings, and solid
operating company liquidity profile. We also consider the quality of Principal
Financial's ERM to be strong.
Standard & Poor's views the company's core earnings capacity as strong, given
Principal Financial's industry-leading wealth management franchise,
conservative product designs, and prudent risk management appetite. While the
sharp decline in equity markets and weak credit markets affected 2008 and 2009
earnings, we believe that the diversity and quality of the company's earnings
base and tight expense management have given Principal Life the ability to
ride through periods of economic adversity with a strong relative earnings
performance. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) operating and net
income remained relatively steady through the financial crisis. Operating
income dropped to a low of $733 million in 2009, from a pre-crisis level of
$1,058 million in 2007. The low for net income was $475 million in 2008, from
a pre-crisis level of $742 million. With approximately 14% of Principal Life's
$57 billion in general and guaranteed separate accounts at the minimum
guarantee crediting interest rates as of March 31 ,2012, we believe that the
firm retains the ability to maintain spreads through the current low interest
rate environment.
While we believe Principal Life's investment portfolio is strong as measured
by asset class, diversification, quality, risk management, and return, we also
believe that it has a slightly higher risk profile within its U.S. commercial
real estate investments, given our view of the risk profile of its CMBS and
commercial whole loans portfolio. The company's higher relative position to
peers in 'BBB' rated bonds and financial institutions also remains an area of
incremental risk, in our view.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that operating earnings will
continue on their positive trend line given the underlying strength and
diversity of the company's retirement savings franchise, and the strength of
its risk management programs. We also believe that asset quality will remain
within historical norms, and capital adequacy will remain supportive of the
current ratings. Assuming our base case economic scenario in 2012, we would
expect Principal Financial to generate a GAAP EBIT and fixed charge coverage
ratio (EBITDA/fixed charges) of $1,050 million and 6x, respectively; net
realized capital losses (post tax) to remain below $250 million; and capital
adequacy to remain supportive of the current ratings.
We could raise the rating if capital adequacy within the group becomes
supportive of a 'AA' confidence level as measured by our model, asset quality
remains comfortably within our expectations, and the group's fixed charge
coverage ratio remains consistently above 8x.
We could lower the ratings if the holding company deploys its excess cash
aggressively and/or significantly reduces its cash position below current
levels, or if Principal Financial's GAAP EBIT and fixed charge coverage
perform fall below $875 million and 5x on a sustained basis; asset quality
deteriorates greater than expected; or if Principal Life's capital adequacy
falls significantly below levels required to support an 'A' confidence level
as measured by our capital model.
Ratings List
Principal Financial Group Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- BBB/Positive/--
Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB
Preferred Stock BB+ BB
Principal Financial Services Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/A-2 BBB/Positive/A-2
Principal Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 A/Positive/A-1
Subordinated A- BBB+
Principal National Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/--
Principal Life Insurance Co.
Principal National Life Insurance Co.
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/--
Principal Financial Global Funding II LLC
Senior Secured A+ A
Principal Financial Global Funding LLC
Senior Secured A+ A
Principal Life Global Funding I
Senior Secured A+ A
Principal Life Global Funding II
Senior Secured A+ A
Principal Life Income Fundings Trusts
Senior Secured A+ A
Ratings Affirmed
Principal Financial Services Inc.
Commercial Paper A-2
Principal Life Insurance Co.
Commercial Paper A-1
