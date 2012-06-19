TEXT-S&P removes Consolidated Container from neg watch, affirms ratings

June 19 - Overview
-- U.S.-based Consolidated Container Co. LLC is being acquired by
affiliates of Bain Capital Partners LLC.
-- We have affirmed the 'B' corporate credit rating on Consolidated
Container, and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it had been placed
with negative implications on May 31, 2012.
-- We are also assigning issue-level and recovery ratings to the
company's proposed $370 million senior secured first-lien term loan and $250
million in senior unsecured notes.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that improving operating
results and favorable business conditions should allow Consolidated Container
to maintain a financial profile consistent with the current ratings.
Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Consolidated Container. At the same time, we
removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative
implications on May 31, 2012. The outlook is stable.
We assigned a 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the proposed
$370 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2019. The '3' recovery
rating reflects our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the
proposed $250 million in senior unsecured notes due 2020. The '6' recovery
rating reflects our expectation for a negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
The $370 million senior secured first-lien loan and $250 million in senior
unsecured notes and about $180 million in equity from Bain Capital will fund
the purchase of outstanding equity and pay off existing debt of about $554
million with the remainder applied toward the payment of transaction fees and
expenses.
The company will also have a new $125 million asset-backed revolving credit
facility, which we do not rate.
Rationale
After the completion of the transaction, we expect leverage to be about 6x and
a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of approximately
12%. Although we would continue to view the financial profile as highly
leveraged, we expect favorable operating trends and an improving financial
profile to support a stable outlook. Based on our scenario forecasts, we
expect leverage to improve gradually toward 5x and FFO-to-total-adjusted-debt
will be flat to modestly better in the next few years through increased
volumes, rationalization of low margin operations, and various cost reduction
efforts.
The ratings on Consolidated Container Co. LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary,
Consolidated Container Capital Inc., reflect the company's stable operating
performance, adequate liquidity, positive free cash flow generation, and a
financial profile consistent with the rating. Standard & Poor's expects
ongoing cost reductions, favorable raw material pass-through provisions, and
commercialization of new products to continue to support favorable operating
trends.
The ratings reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak"
business risk. The weak business risk profile reflects the commoditized nature
of Consolidated Container's products, high customer concentration, and a
highly fragmented and competitive industry structure. This is somewhat
mitigated by its significant market share in a relatively stable beverage and
consumer product packaging markets and favorable sales contracts with its
customers.
Consolidated Container produces rigid plastic containers for dairy products,
water, juice, and other beverages; food, household, and agricultural
chemicals; and motor oil. It generated revenues of about $739 million for the
12 months ended March 31, 2012. The company's product mix is somewhat
concentrated; about 46% of revenue comes from dairy and water packaging, which
are commodity-type products and have mature demand patterns. The company's
household chemicals and industrial & specialty packaging products, which are
comparatively higher-margin businesses, account for about 32% of sales.
Consolidated Container's end markets are mostly stable, but its customer
concentration is high. The company's largest customer, Dean Foods, constitutes
about 20% of sales, and its top 10 customers account for 47% of sales. Still,
significant market shares in some categories, strategically located facilities
(including numerous onsite operations at customers' plants), and established
and contractual relationships with key customers provide barriers to entry in
this highly fragmented and competitive industry.
Approximately 85% of the company's sales are under contracts with customers
that allow for pass-through of fluctuations in raw material prices, typically
with a 30 day time lag. Despite a high percentage of volume under contract,
operating margins witnessed volatility in past years primarily because of
volatile prices for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) resins (which account for
93% of resins used). However, we expect increased volumes and improved pass
through for its raw materials will support current operating margins (before
depreciation and amortization) at about 15%. .
The financial risk profile will continue to be highly leveraged after the
transaction. We expect leverage to be about 6x and a ratio of FFO to total
adjusted debt of approximately 12% for 2012. Based on our scenario forecast,
we expect leverage to improve toward 5x and flat to modest improvement in its
FFO to total adjusted debt ratio in the next few years. We expect this ratio
to be within a range of 10% to 12% through a business cycle to maintain the
current ratings.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate" with cash sources more than covering its cash needs
over the next two years. After the transaction, its proposed $125 million
asset based revolving credit facility will be undrawn and will have about $7
million in letters of credit. Near-term scheduled debt maturities are
manageable, with only about $4.0 million due annually until 2017 when its $125
million asset based revolving credit facility is due.
Future growth will largely be driven by organic expansion and small tuck-in
acquisitions to a lesser extent. Consolidated Container expects to fund the
growth with internal cash generation and, if needed, from revolver borrowings.
In 2012, we expect cash flow generation to be adequate to cover about $40
million in capital expenditures. Financial covenants on the revolving credit
facility include a springing minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x that
applies if availability falls to less than $15.5 million. Based on current
assumptions, we do not expect availability to deteriorate to this level in the
next few quarters. If this covenant is triggered, the coverage ratio will be
applicable until availability equals or exceeds $15.5 million for five
consecutive business days.
We believe Consolidated Container has adequate sources of liquidity to cover
its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-24
months;
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more
than 15%; and
-- Because of the company's reasonable conversion of EBITDA to
discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability,
high-impact shocks.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on Consolidated Container LLC to be published following this release on
RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We believe operating trends should improve gradually in
the next few years, supporting a financial profile consistent with the
ratings. The stable outlook also reflects our view that liquidity should
continue to be adequate, with meaningful availability under the revolving
credit facility and positive free cash flow generation. We expect FFO to total
adjusted debt to remain 10% to 12% and maintain the current ratings. Although
we do not anticipate an upgrade in the near future, we could raise the ratings
if the company achieves and maintains an FFO to total adjusted debt ratio of
15% to 20%, with operating results remaining stable.
However, we could lower the ratings if sales volumes decline significantly;
for example, if increased competition and prolonged weakness in the company's
end markets cause it to lose customers, resulting in earnings deterioration.
These business challenges could result in decreased liquidity or a drop in the
FFO to total adjusted debt ratio to the single-digit area.
Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the ratings if operating
margins weaken by two percentage points or more, or if volumes decline by more
than 10% from our 2012 forecasts. In this scenario, we expect the company's
leverage would deteriorate to more than 7x and FFO to total adjusted debt
would decrease to less than 10%.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable
To From
Consolidated Container Co. LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured B B/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 3
Senior Secured CCC+ CCC+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 6 6
Rating Withdrawn
To From
Consolidated Container Capital Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating NR/-- B/Watch Neg/--
New Ratings
Consolidated Container Co. LLC
Consolidated Container Finance Inc.
Senior Secured
US$370 mil Term bank ln due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Unsecured
US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.