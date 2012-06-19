TEXT-S&P puts Walgreen 'A' rating on watch negative

June 19 - Overview -- U.S. drug chain Walgreen Co. announced that it has entered into an agreement to make an initial investment of 45% in Alliance Boots GmhB for $6.63 billion. -- We believe this transaction will result in a meaningful deterioration of Walgreen's financial risk profile due to the incremental debt incurred to fund the transaction and our view of a more aggressive financial policy. -- We are placing our ratings for Walgreen, including the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects the likelihood that we will lower our long-term rating on Walgreen to 'BBB' with a stable outlook on completion of the deal as planned, and our short-term rating to 'A-2'. Rating Action On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings for drug retailer Walgreen Co., including the 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement that it has entered into an agreement to make an initial investment of 45% in Alliance Boots GmhB (unrated) for $6.63 billion with an option to buy the remaining 55% in about three years. According to the company, the initial 45% investment will be financed with about $3.5 billion of debt, $500 million in cash, and $2.6 billion in equity. If Walgreen exercises the call option to acquire the remaining 55%, it will pay about $9.5 billion, consisting of $4.9 billion in cash and about $4.6 billion in stock. We expect that a significant portion of the $4.9 billion cash investment will be funded with debt. At that point, we also expect Walgreen will assume the net debt outstanding at Boots. In addition, we assume Boots will be successful in amending and extending its debt facilities, given that substantial debt comes due in 2014 and 2015. We believe this transaction is of high strategic importance to Walgreen, and as such, reviewed the pro forma financials on a consolidated basis, consistent with our ratings criteria and despite the two-step structure of the proposed transaction. We expect the transaction to result in a meaningful deterioration of Walgreen's financial risk profile to "significant" from "intermediate" given expected deterioration in credit protection measures. We calculate that the incremental debt taken to fund the transaction will result in total debt to EBITDA increasing to the low-4x area for the projected year 2013 versus our expectations for debt leverage in the low-3x area before the Boots deal occurs. In our view, the proposed transaction also represents a significant shift away from conservative financial policies that have supported the ratings. We view the company's business risk profile as "strong." The combination of Walgreen and Boots creates a large international drug retail chain with great operating scale and increased diversity. We see only limited integration risk, given the two-step approach that we believe allows for minimal disruption of the existing business while allowing time to design the ultimate structure of the combined company. We also expect synergies from the combined purchasing power of both companies are likely to result in significant cost synergies over the next few years, boosting profitability. We also expect combined cost synergies of $100 million to $150 million in the first year and $1 billion by 2016 The combination of the strong business risk profile and significant financial risk profile is consistent with our criteria for a 'BBB' corporate credit rating. We expect Walgreen and Boots will use their combined strong free cash flow to reduce debt over the next two years, resulting in debt leverage in the mid- to high-3x area by 2015. CreditWatch We expect to assign a stable outlook to the revised 'BBB' corporate credit rating following the completion of the initial 45% investment. This reflects our expectation for debt reduction, with debt leverage reaching the mid- to high-3x area by 2015. We also anticipate lower our short-term rating on Walgreen to 'A-2' from 'A-1' after we resolve the CreditWatch. Related Criteria And Research -- Use of CreditWatch and Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Retail Industry, Sept. 10, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Walgreen Co. Corporate Credit Rating A/Watch Neg/A-1 A/Negative/A-1 Senior Unsecured A/Watch Neg A Commercial Paper A-1/Watch Neg A-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.