TEXT-S&P puts Walgreen 'A' rating on watch negative

June 19 - Overview
-- U.S. drug chain Walgreen Co. announced that it has entered into
an agreement to make an initial investment of 45% in Alliance Boots GmhB for
$6.63 billion.
-- We believe this transaction will result in a meaningful deterioration
of Walgreen's financial risk profile due to the incremental debt incurred to
fund the transaction and our view of a more aggressive financial policy.
-- We are placing our ratings for Walgreen, including the 'A' long-term
and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings, on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
-- The negative CreditWatch listing reflects the likelihood that we will
lower our long-term rating on Walgreen to 'BBB' with a stable outlook on
completion of the deal as planned, and our short-term rating to 'A-2'.
Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed all of its ratings
for drug retailer Walgreen Co., including the 'A' long-term and 'A-1'
short-term corporate credit ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the company's announcement that it has
entered into an agreement to make an initial investment of 45% in Alliance
Boots GmhB (unrated) for $6.63 billion with an option to buy the remaining 55%
in about three years. According to the company, the initial 45% investment
will be financed with about $3.5 billion of debt, $500 million in cash, and
$2.6 billion in equity. If Walgreen exercises the call option to acquire the
remaining 55%, it will pay about $9.5 billion, consisting of $4.9 billion in
cash and about $4.6 billion in stock. We expect that a significant portion of
the $4.9 billion cash investment will be funded with debt. At that point, we
also expect Walgreen will assume the net debt outstanding at Boots. In
addition, we assume Boots will be successful in amending and extending its
debt facilities, given that substantial debt comes due in 2014 and 2015.
We believe this transaction is of high strategic importance to Walgreen, and
as such, reviewed the pro forma financials on a consolidated basis, consistent
with our ratings criteria and despite the two-step structure of the proposed
transaction.
We expect the transaction to result in a meaningful deterioration of
Walgreen's financial risk profile to "significant" from "intermediate" given
expected deterioration in credit protection measures. We calculate that the
incremental debt taken to fund the transaction will result in total debt to
EBITDA increasing to the low-4x area for the projected year 2013 versus our
expectations for debt leverage in the low-3x area before the Boots deal
occurs. In our view, the proposed transaction also represents a significant
shift away from conservative financial policies that have supported the
ratings.
We view the company's business risk profile as "strong." The combination of
Walgreen and Boots creates a large international drug retail chain with great
operating scale and increased diversity. We see only limited integration risk,
given the two-step approach that we believe allows for minimal disruption of
the existing business while allowing time to design the ultimate structure of
the combined company. We also expect synergies from the combined purchasing
power of both companies are likely to result in significant cost synergies
over the next few years, boosting profitability. We also expect combined cost
synergies of $100 million to $150 million in the first year and $1 billion by
2016
The combination of the strong business risk profile and significant financial
risk profile is consistent with our criteria for a 'BBB' corporate credit
rating.
We expect Walgreen and Boots will use their combined strong free cash flow to
reduce debt over the next two years, resulting in debt leverage in the mid- to
high-3x area by 2015.
CreditWatch
We expect to assign a stable outlook to the revised 'BBB' corporate credit
rating following the completion of the initial 45% investment. This reflects
our expectation for debt reduction, with debt leverage reaching the mid- to
high-3x area by 2015. We also anticipate lower our short-term rating on
Walgreen to 'A-2' from 'A-1' after we resolve the CreditWatch.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Walgreen Co.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Watch Neg/A-1 A/Negative/A-1
Senior Unsecured A/Watch Neg A
Commercial Paper A-1/Watch Neg A-1
