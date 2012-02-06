TEXT-Fitch affirms Capex SA notes at 'B/RR4'

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of Capex S.A. (Capex): --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; --Local currency IDR at 'B'; --USD200 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 at 'B/RR4'; --National scale rating at 'A+(arg)'; --National scale senior unsecured notes at 'A+(arg)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Capex's 'B' IDR reflects the company's operating efficiencies as an integrated thermoelectric generating company in Argentina, the operating flexibility from having its own natural gas reserves and its adequate financial profile. In the oil & gas business, Capex is amongst the 12 largest producers of gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the country. Ratings are constrained by the high regulatory risk, exposure to devaluation risk (currency mismatch between peso denominated cash flows and dollar denominated debt), and the need to pursue an aggressive capital expenditure plan in the long term to sustain the vertically integrated business model. Capex is an integrated thermoelectric generating company. Originally formed as an oil exploration and production company, its large discoveries of natural gas in 1991 coupled with the liberalization of Argentina's electricity sector, spurred Capex to transform itself into an electric generation company. The company also continues to explore, develop and produce petroleum on its existing properties. For the fiscal year ended (FYE) April 2011, 71% of sales were derived from electric sales, and 29% from oil and other liquids sales. Ratings are restricted by the high regulatory risk associated with operating in the electricity sector in Argentina. Electricity and gas prices remain sub-optimal compared with other countries in the region. This has discouraged investments in both sectors. Capital investments for maintenance in the power generation industry depend on discretional approvals by the regulatory authority. In addition, the increasing deficit between electricity tariffs and industry costs is funded through subsidies, being dependent on public funding. The government has recently announced changes in tariffs and subsidies for the industry, yet the final outcome is still uncertain. Capex's cash flow generation is volatile; power generation is among others subject to regulatory issues and weather conditions. Operating cash flow generation is concentrated in Argentina. For the latest-12-month (LTM) as of Oct. 31, 2011, Capex had cash flow from operations (CFFO) of USD52 million and capital expenditures of USD54 million. The company has some flexibility to manage capital expenditures in the short term. In the long run, however, investments are vital to continue a high degree of vertical integration. Proven gas reserves cover approximately six to eight years of the electric plant's needs depending upon the percentage bought in the market and the power generation. Capex benefits from its vertical integration, with approximately 80% of gas needs at the electric plant being self supplied. This gives the company an advantage against other players in the industry, especially given existing gas restrictions in Argentina. Capex's generating units are efficient, and the proximity to its natural gas reserves in the Agua del Cajon field reduces the gas supply risk. For the LTM as of Oct. 31, 2011, Capex had USD181 million of sales, an improvement from the USD177 million during the FYE April 2011 and the USD127 million during the FYE April 2010. This was the result of both higher prices and volumes sold (electricity, +10%; oil & liquids, +23%). Capex generated USD38.2 million of EBITDA, being affected by the disruption of one of its turbines in June 2011. The estimated impact of this extraordinary event over EBITDA was approximately USD5 million. Fitch considers Capex's leverage needs to remain moderate to mitigate regulatory risks. For the latest twelve months (LTM) ended October 31, 2011, Capex had a total debt-to-FFO ratio of 3.4 times (x) and FFO-to-interests of 2.4x. The company's liquidity position was adequate. As of Oct. 31, 2011, Capex had USD48.1 million of cash and marketable securities and USD26.2 million of short term debt. In March 2011, Capex issued USD200 million of notes maturing in 2018. Proceeds were used to cancel existing loans, extending the average debt life. Potential Rating and Outlook Drivers: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Capex will manage its balance sheet to a targeted FFO adjusted leverage ratio below 3.5x. Under a conservative scenario, Fitch estimates the company's interest coverage to be around 2.5x. Any significant increase in Capex's targeted leverage ratio would threaten credit quality and could result in a negative rating action. Also, ratings could be negatively impacted by a sustained decline in gas reserves and production or failure to further develop new fields, threatening the integrated business model in the long term. Conversely, ratings could be positively impacted by a significant and sustain improvement in the regulatory environment. Contact: Primary Analyst Gabriela Catri Director +5411-5235-8129 Sarmiento 663, 7 - Buenos Aires - Argentina Secondary Analyst Federico Sandler Associate Director +5411-5235-8122 Committee Chairperson Cecilia Minguillon Senior Director +5411-5235-8123 Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issues' (June 12, 2007); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 24, 2009). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers