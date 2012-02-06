版本:
TEXT-S&P cut Tensar Corp rating to 'SD', first-lien rating to 'D'

-- We understand that TCO Funding Corp., an entity formed by U.S.-based 	
Tensar Corp. to comply with Islamic Shari'ah financing rules, has not made a 	
quarterly amortization payment on its first-lien term loan.	
     -- We view the missed principal payment as a payment default under our 	
criteria.	
     -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. to 'SD' 	
(selective default) and the rating on TCO Funding Corp.'s first-lien term loan 	
to 'D' (default).	
     -- We also removed the corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. and the 	
issue-level rating on TCO Funding Corp.'s first-lien term loan from 	
CreditWatch developing.
 
     Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Alpharetta, Ga.-based Tensar Corp. to 'SD'
from 'CCC'. We also lowered the issue-level rating on TCO Funding Corp.'s
first-lien term loan to 'D' from 'B-.' At the same time, we removed the
corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. and the issue-level rating on TCO
Funding Corp.'s first-lien term loan from CreditWatch, where they were placed
with developing implications on Oct. 11, 2011.	
	
The rating actions follow our understanding that TCO Funding Corp., an entity 	
formed to comply with Islamic Shari'ah financing rules, did not make its 	
recently due quarterly amortization payment on its first-lien term loan.	
	
As a result, we lowered the corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. to 'SD' 	
because it is our understanding that TCO Funding Corp. has paid interest on 	
its term loan, as well as interest and principal on other issues. In 	
accordance with our criteria, we lowered the issue-level rating on the term 	
loan to 'D', since we view a principal payment as unlikely within a five-day 	
grace period.	
	
Tensar Corp. announced in October that it was seeking to raise $300 million in 	
senior secured credit facilities to refinance its existing debt. Should Tensar 	
complete its refinancing, we will reassess its credit quality and assign new 	
ratings reflecting our view of the company's operating prospects, capital 	
structure, and liquidity position. Alternatively, we could lower the corporate 	
credit rating to 'D' from 'SD' if TCO Funding Corp. stops making future 	
interest and principal payments, or if the company files for bankruptcy.	
	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 	
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Megan Johnston, New York (1) 212-438-7257;	
                        megan_johnston@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Credit Analyst: Thomas Nadramia, New York (1) 212-438-3944;	
                          thomas_nadramia@standardandpoors.com

