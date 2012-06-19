TEXT-Fitch cuts Talisman-4 Finance plc's class a and b notes

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Talisman-4 Finance plc's class A and
B notes, and affirmed the other classes, as follows:
EUR275.6.0m Class A (XS0263096389) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR39.4m Class B (XS0263098161) downgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR39.4m Class C (XS0263098914) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR25.6m Class D (XS0263099722) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR17.7m Class E (XS0263100835) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE95%
EUR13.9m Class F (XS0263101304) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%
EUR2.0m Class G (XS0263101569) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0%
The downgrades were driven by Fitch's concerns over the concentration of
upcoming loan maturity dates, combined with a short (two year) tail period. Four
of the loans, representing 87% of current principal balance, are scheduled to
mature in 2013, whilst DIV Dandelion, which matured in 2011, is still
outstanding. As the rest of the portfolio falls due, the special servicer,
Hatfield Phillips ('CPS2'/'CSS2-'), will be left with little time to work out
German mortgage loans that are highly levered, and secured on secondary
properties for which investor appetite is thin and refinancing patchy.
Much will depend on the special servicer's ability to oversee exit strategies
with borrowers whose sponsor can add value, and execute liquidations where
sponsors' interests are not aligned with bondholders. There is some scope for
limited de-leveraging once existing hedging arrangements expire, since more
excess rent can be trapped while interest rates remain lower than at closing.
Additional cash can amortise the loans or fund capital expenditure, although
with bond maturity looming in 2015 there is little prospect of a material
de-risking of the portfolio in time.
The collateral of three of the five remaining loans is majority let to single
tenants: DT-12 to Deutsche Telekom ('BBB+'/Stable), DIV Dandelion to VBG (a
quasi-government entity), and DC Properties to Daimler AG ('A-'/Stable). As all
the assets backing these loans are secondary, much of their current market value
is tied up in their current leases - reinforcing the incentive for the servicer
to realise value quickly.
With several high quality leases, it is no surprise that loan performance has
been relatively stable since the last rating action (June 2011). During this
timeframe, the EUR30.2m G24 loan, backed by a portfolio of multifamily assets,
prepaid, with all funds allocated towards class A note principal. While
positive, this was a relatively low leverage loan, and its repayment does not
indicate improvement in secondary property market conditions. One mitigating
factor is that with several loans in default, bond principal has switched to a
fully sequential basis, which helps to protect senior notes from loss - although
not sufficiently to avoid the downgrade.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
report will be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria" dated 4 April 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria