TEXT-Fitch cuts Talisman-4 Finance plc's class a and b notes

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Talisman-4 Finance plc's class A and B notes, and affirmed the other classes, as follows: EUR275.6.0m Class A (XS0263096389) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative EUR39.4m Class B (XS0263098161) downgraded to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR39.4m Class C (XS0263098914) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR25.6m Class D (XS0263099722) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative EUR17.7m Class E (XS0263100835) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE95% EUR13.9m Class F (XS0263101304) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% EUR2.0m Class G (XS0263101569) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% The downgrades were driven by Fitch's concerns over the concentration of upcoming loan maturity dates, combined with a short (two year) tail period. Four of the loans, representing 87% of current principal balance, are scheduled to mature in 2013, whilst DIV Dandelion, which matured in 2011, is still outstanding. As the rest of the portfolio falls due, the special servicer, Hatfield Phillips ('CPS2'/'CSS2-'), will be left with little time to work out German mortgage loans that are highly levered, and secured on secondary properties for which investor appetite is thin and refinancing patchy. Much will depend on the special servicer's ability to oversee exit strategies with borrowers whose sponsor can add value, and execute liquidations where sponsors' interests are not aligned with bondholders. There is some scope for limited de-leveraging once existing hedging arrangements expire, since more excess rent can be trapped while interest rates remain lower than at closing. Additional cash can amortise the loans or fund capital expenditure, although with bond maturity looming in 2015 there is little prospect of a material de-risking of the portfolio in time. The collateral of three of the five remaining loans is majority let to single tenants: DT-12 to Deutsche Telekom ('BBB+'/Stable), DIV Dandelion to VBG (a quasi-government entity), and DC Properties to Daimler AG ('A-'/Stable). As all the assets backing these loans are secondary, much of their current market value is tied up in their current leases - reinforcing the incentive for the servicer to realise value quickly. With several high quality leases, it is no surprise that loan performance has been relatively stable since the last rating action (June 2011). During this timeframe, the EUR30.2m G24 loan, backed by a portfolio of multifamily assets, prepaid, with all funds allocated towards class A note principal. While positive, this was a relatively low leverage loan, and its repayment does not indicate improvement in secondary property market conditions. One mitigating factor is that with several loans in default, bond principal has switched to a fully sequential basis, which helps to protect senior notes from loss - although not sufficiently to avoid the downgrade. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction.