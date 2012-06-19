TEXT-Fitch affirms UK Care No. 1's notes

June 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK Care No.1 Ltd's (UK Care) notes as follows: GBP175m Class A1 fixed-rate 6.3% notes due 2029: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable GBP60m Class A2 fixed-rate 7.5% notes due 2031: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable The affirmation reflects the transaction's strong key performance indicators (KPIs) despite some downward pressures on revenues and net operating income. The Stable Outlook reflects the strength of UK demographics underpinning the long-term need for care and the expected robust cash flows generated by the underlying care homes. Fitch forecasts the net operating income (NOI) to rent cover (lower of median or average) of the transaction to be circa 1.9x and the NOI to debt service cover ratios (lower of median or average) to be 8.1x and 5.8x for classes A1 and A2 respectively, all backed by Bupa's nationwide presence, and diversified funding sources (public & private). Revenues were down 0.5% at GBP231.4m at March 2012 (YoY TTM basis) as broadly flat bed rates failed to offset slightly declining occupancy (86.0% from 86.2%) and both public (NHS and Local Authority (LA)) and private/self-funder revenues have continued to be pressurised. NOI was down 2.8% at GBP75.2m (YoY TTM basis) due to continued cost pressure and the high contribution of public-funded patients (60% of revenues), unchanged from 2011. Public funding is constrained by the implementation of austerity measures by the UK government which have substantially reduced Local Authority (LA) funding, currently increasing below inflation, having previously recorded above inflation rises. Fitch expects NHS and LA funding to grow at low rates in the short-term, but to improve in the medium to long-term, driven by the fundamental need for elderly care and an improving UK economic environment. Private funding has been under pressure since 2009 when revenues started to decline in the aftermath of the financial crisis, and while private revenues have declined slightly during the previous two quarters (-0.55% Q411, -0.41% Q112, YoY TTM basis), the longer term trend suggests some stabilisation as recent declines are far less severe than during 2008-09. Private funding is linked to property values to some extent, as people often tend to use the value locked up in their homes to fund care. It is also linked to NHS and LA funding, as people will be increasingly forced to fund themselves privately if public funding criteria continue to become more stringent. However, Fitch views long-term demographic changes (forecast growing numbers of elderly people requiring care), for both public and private, as the key driver behind a more positive medium to long-term outlook. The inherently defensive characteristics of the care homes industry (as the cost, whether privately or publicly funded is not discretionary) also contribute to this view. Rental payments due to be made by the operators are reviewed every five years and are turnover linked which, while still not allowing for declining rent, is a more sustainable structure than the standard fixed or inflation linked rental uplift seen more commonly in these types of transactions. The most recent rent increase was in December 2009 where a 29% rental uplift per bed was applied. This resulted in an annualised rent cover ratio (defined as NOI divided by rent) of 1.88x in March 2012, slightly down from 1.93x in the previous year. The annual securitised rents of GBP40m fund the aggregate interest payments of GBP15.5m at end-March 2012 meaning that the rent divided by interest payment on the notes remains healthy at 3.63x and 2.58x for the class A1 and A2 notes, respectively (unchanged from 12 months earlier), and up from 2.81x and 2.00x coverage on each of the notes pre-rental uplift (September 2009). Fitch believes that the underlying homes can continue to support future rent increases without jeopardising their long-term financials. The next rent increase scheduled in October 2014 is expected to provide additional debt service coverage (estimated to build up to circa 3.8x and 2.7x for the class A1 and class A2 notes respectively). The transaction's debt service currently consists of interest payments only on the class A1 and class A2 notes. The principals on both classes are structured as bullets and therefore due in full at the notes' respective maturity. The class A1 notes' principal benefits from a zero coupon swap, which is currently guaranteed by the Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten N.V. (BNG), ('AAA'/Stable). The refinancing risk on the A2 notes is mitigated by the long leasehold interests in the secured properties which mature in 2098, i.e. 67 years after the class A2 notes' legal maturity. The transaction also benefits from strong structural features such as the tranched liquidity facility totalling GBP16m, the maintenance of three-month rent deposits, tenants' and Bupa Care Home Group Limited's cross guarantee under the operating leases, and the ability to transfer operating leases to external third parties on the issuer's agreement. The latter mitigates the credit risk arising from the operating reliance on Bupa. UK Care is a securitisation of rents from 115 UK care home properties operated by Bupa through a sale and leaseback structure. Bupa Care Homes (CFG) plc is the second largest care home provider in the UK behind Four Seasons Healthcare Ltd. by number of care homes with 304 homes under management. Fitch conducted a Rating Assessment Service for the notes issued by UK Care No.1 Ltd. on 18 June 2012. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria' dated 4 April 2012, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' dated 16 August 2011, and 'Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations', dated 12 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and