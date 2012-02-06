TEXT-S&P revises Chesapeake Energy Corp outlook to negative

-- Depressed natural gas prices are having a negative impact on U.S.-based Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s (Chesapeake) operating cash flow.

-- We believe this will increase the company's near-term free cash flow deficit, notwithstanding some planned reduction in capital investment.

-- We are affirming our ratings on Chesapeake ('BB+' corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt issue rating) and on two affiliates--Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC and Chesapeake Midstream Partners L.P.

-- We also revised our rating outlooks to negative from stable. Unless Chesapeake can fund its cash requirements through means that do not entail an increase in financial leverage on an adjusted basis, we could lower the ratings.

Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its ratings on Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy Corp., and on two related entities--Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC and Chesapeake Midstream Partners L.P. The outlooks on these three entities were revised to negative from stable. The ratings on Chesapeake reflect the company's satisfactory business position as the second-largest producer of natural gas in the U.S. (on a net basis) and as a rapidly-growing producer of oil.

The rating also reflects the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term). Chesapeake has been responsible for 30% of natural gas production growth in the U.S. over the past five years, and the company now accounts for approximately 9% of U.S. production. Yet, while advances in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques used to exploit shale reserves have facilitated Chesapeake's growth, the use of these techniques on an industrywide basis has contributed to significant excess supply (exacerbating the effect of a mild winter), depressing prices. Thus, the NYMEX Henry Hub spot price is currently a very low $2.53 per million British thermal units (mmBTU), compared to $4.33 one year ago. Under our most recent price deck, we assume an average price of $3.00 per mmBTU in 2012 and $3.25 in 2013 in assessing the earnings and cash flow prospects of natural gas producers. We believe the likelihood of persisting weak natural gas prices erodes the value of Chesapeake's massive sunk investment in gas-related operations.

In response to changing market conditions, Chesapeake, like other North American exploration and production (E&P) companies, is increasing its emphasis on liquids (crude oil and natural gas liquids), pricing of which has been robust. Chesapeake has given guidance that it expects liquids production to account for 25% of its total production in 2012 and 30% in 2013, up from an estimated 16% in 2011. At current prices, liquids would account for approximately 60% of Chesapeake's revenues during the period 2012-2013, compared with an estimated 30% in 2011.

"The rating depends on Chesapeake's demonstration of further progress in expanding its liquids-related reserves and production," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Scott Sprinzen. "The rating also depends on Chesapeake's ability to fund what will likely be a very large gap over the next two years between its operating cash flow and capital expenditures (including leasehold investments), while avoiding an increase in financial leverage." We view maintenance of adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 4.0x as the threshold for the company to keep its current rating.