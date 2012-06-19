TEXT-S&P: Live Nation rating unaffected by amendment

June 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the proposed amendment to Beverly Hills, Calif.-based Live Nation Entertainment Inc.'s (B+/Stable/--) credit agreement, loosening the total leverage ratio financial covenant, does not impact its ratings or outlook on the company. The credit agreement's leverage covenant of 4.5x previously stepped down to 4.0x at Sept. 30, 2012, to 3.75x at Sept 30, 2013, and finally to 3.5x on March 31, 2015. Under the proposed amendment, the ratio steps down to 4.25x at March 31, 2014, to 4.0x at March 31, 2015, and finally to 3.75x at March 31, 2016. We believe Live Nation can maintain at least a 15% margin of compliance with the proposed step-downs through modest EBITDA growth and debt reduction. We believe Live Nation's pro forma debt-service measures will not be affected, because the pricing of the bank debt (excluding an amendment consent fee) is unchanged. Our stable rating outlook on Live Nation reflects our expectation that the concert business should grow moderately in 2012, and debt leverage will slightly decline.