TEXT-S&P affirms Houghton International rating at 'B'

Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit and issue-level ratings, on Valley
Forge, Pa.-based Houghton International Inc. (Houghton). At the same time, we
revised our recovery rating on the company's debt to '3' from '4', indicating
our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The outlook is stable.
"The ratings on Houghton reflect the company's participation in the highly
competitive metalworking fluids industry, exposure to cyclical end markets,
volatile raw material cost base, private equity ownership, and our expectation
of highly leveraged financial measures, which include 2012 funds from
operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of roughly 10% to 12%," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Seamus Ryan.
The company's leading market share position, the essential nature of its
products, and good geographic and customer diversity partially offset these
factors. We characterize Houghton's business risk profile as "weak" and its
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define these
terms).
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Houghton will maintain
profitability and generate sufficient cash flow to achieve FFO to total debt
of about 12% over the next 12-18 months, despite somewhat weak demand.
Based on our scenario forecasts, we could raise the ratings if revenues grow
at a slightly faster pace than the economy, and if the company's gross margin
increases by about 150 basis points. As a result, we would expect FFO to
adjusted debt to approach 15% on a sustainable basis. Such a scenario could
develop from better-than-expected economic conditions in Europe and North
America, along with stable raw material costs and continued reduction in
production costs. To consider a higher rating, we would also need further
insight into the company's very aggressive financial policies, including
future acquisition plans.
While we consider this scenario less likely, we could lower the ratings if
sustained deterioration in economic conditions in Europe and North America
lead to volume and price declines such that revenue decreases by roughly 10%
and gross margin decreases by more than 200 basis points. This could result in
FFO to adjusted debt approaching 5%. We could also lower the ratings if
Houghton's financial policy decisions result in increased debt leverage.
