版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 7日 星期二 03:19 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Houghton International rating at 'B'

Feb 6 -     -- U.S.-based metalworking fluids producer Houghton
International Inc. 	
has modestly reduced its reported debt and nondebt liabilities, resulting in 	
improved recovery prospects on its senior secured credit facilities. 	
     -- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit and 	
issue-level ratings, on Houghton and revising our recovery rating on its debt 	
to '3' from '4'.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating results and 	
cash flow generation will maintain gradual improvement in 2012 despite a 	
potentially weak economic environment.	
 	
     Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit and issue-level ratings, on Valley
Forge, Pa.-based Houghton International Inc. (Houghton). At the same time, we
revised our recovery rating on the company's debt to '3' from '4', indicating
our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The outlook is stable.	
	
"The ratings on Houghton reflect the company's participation in the highly 	
competitive metalworking fluids industry, exposure to cyclical end markets, 	
volatile raw material cost base, private equity ownership, and our expectation 	
of highly leveraged financial measures, which include 2012 funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of roughly 10% to 12%," said Standard 	
& Poor's credit analyst Seamus Ryan. 	
	
The company's leading market share position, the essential nature of its 	
products, and good geographic and customer diversity partially offset these 	
factors. We characterize Houghton's business risk profile as "weak" and its 	
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define these 	
terms).	
	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Houghton will maintain 	
profitability and generate sufficient cash flow to achieve FFO to total debt 	
of about 12% over the next 12-18 months, despite somewhat weak demand.	
	
Based on our scenario forecasts, we could raise the ratings if revenues grow 	
at a slightly faster pace than the economy, and if the company's gross margin 	
increases by about 150 basis points. As a result, we would expect FFO to 	
adjusted debt to approach 15% on a sustainable basis. Such a scenario could 	
develop from better-than-expected economic conditions in Europe and North 	
America, along with stable raw material costs and continued reduction in 	
production costs. To consider a higher rating, we would also need further 	
insight into the company's very aggressive financial policies, including 	
future acquisition plans.	
	
While we consider this scenario less likely, we could lower the ratings if 	
sustained deterioration in economic conditions in Europe and North America 	
lead to volume and price declines such that revenue decreases by roughly 10% 	
and gross margin decreases by more than 200 basis points. This could result in 	
FFO to adjusted debt approaching 5%. We could also lower the ratings if 	
Houghton's financial policy decisions result in increased debt leverage.	
 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Seamus Ryan, New York (1) 212-438-7785;	
                        seamus_ryan@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Henry Fukuchi, New York (1) 212-438-2023;	
                   henry_fukuchi@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐