TEXT-S&P revises LQ Inversiones Financieras to stable from neg

Overview
-- LQ Inversiones Financieras (LQIF) remains the nonoperating holding
company of its sole operating subsidiary, Banco de Chile.
-- Following the upgrade of the bank and our view of Citibank's indirect
ownership of LQIF, we are revising the outlook on LQIF to stable from negative
and affirming our 'A-/A-2' issuer credit ratings.
-- We consider that its parent companies' creditworthiness continue to
constrain the ratings on LQIF.
Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on LQ
Inversiones Financieras S.A. (LQIF) to stable from negative. At the same time,
we affirmed our 'A-' long- and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on LQIF.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows the upgrade of its sole operating subsidiary,
Banco de Chile (A+/Stable/A-1), and our view of Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1)
indirect ownership of LQIF. The ratings on LQIF continue to reflect its status
as a nonoperating holding company. Consequently, the ratings on LQIF benefit
from Banco de Chile's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and
earnings, "strong" risk position, and "average" funding with "adequate"
liquidity (as our criteria define these terms).
However, the ratings on LQIF are two notches below those on Banco de Chile and
reflect the following factors:
-- Its structural subordination to Banco de Chile as a result of its
dependence on the bank's dividend upstream to service debt; and
-- Structural subordination reflects Banco de Chile's 'a' stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), not its issuer credit rating because, if required, we
believe Banco de Chile will receive support from the government, not LQIF.
Our opinion of the creditworthiness of its parent companies, Quinenco S.A.
(not rated) and indirectly Citibank, also constrain our ratings on LQIF. This
stems from our view that if they were to come under financial stress, there
could be the incentive to upstream cash from LQIF, which could hamper its
financial standing and worsen its credit quality.
Quinenco and indirectly Citibank own LQIF in equal proportions. Quinenco,
which we view as having an aggressive financial policy, holds 59.33% of the
voting rights in Banco de Chile. Nonetheless, in our view, the shareholders'
agreement providing that Citibank's consent is required in LQIF's key
strategic decisions, including the definition of its dividend policy,
mitigates this risk.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects that on Banco de Chile, and our expectation that
it will continue to upstream dividends to LQIF to service its financial
obligations. If there is deterioration in Banco de Chile's SACP due to lower
risk-adjusted capitalization levels as a result of weakening earnings and
internal capital generation or LQIF's higher debt, or if we downgrade Citibank
below 'A-', there could be negative rating implications.
Ratings List
LQ Inversiones Financieras To From
Issuer credit rating A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2
