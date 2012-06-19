版本:
TEXT-S&P revises LQ Inversiones Financieras to stable from neg

Overview
     -- LQ Inversiones Financieras (LQIF) remains the nonoperating holding 
company of its sole operating subsidiary, Banco de Chile.
     -- Following the upgrade of the bank and our view of Citibank's indirect 
ownership of LQIF, we are revising the outlook on LQIF to stable from negative 
and affirming our 'A-/A-2' issuer credit ratings.
     -- We consider that its parent companies' creditworthiness continue to 
constrain the ratings on LQIF.


Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on LQ 
Inversiones Financieras S.A. (LQIF) to stable from negative. At the same time, 
we affirmed our 'A-' long- and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings on LQIF.

Rationale
The outlook revision follows the upgrade of its sole operating subsidiary, 
Banco de Chile (A+/Stable/A-1), and our view of Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1) 
indirect ownership of LQIF. The ratings on LQIF continue to reflect its status 
as a nonoperating holding company. Consequently, the ratings on LQIF benefit 
from Banco de Chile's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and 
earnings, "strong" risk position, and "average" funding with "adequate" 
liquidity (as our criteria define these terms).

However, the ratings on LQIF are two notches below those on Banco de Chile and 
reflect the following factors:
     -- Its structural subordination to Banco de Chile as a result of its 
dependence on the bank's dividend upstream to service debt; and
     -- Structural subordination reflects Banco de Chile's 'a' stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP), not its issuer credit rating because, if required, we 
believe Banco de Chile will receive support from the government, not LQIF.

Our opinion of the creditworthiness of its parent companies, Quinenco S.A. 
(not rated) and indirectly Citibank, also constrain our ratings on LQIF. This 
stems from our view that if they were to come under financial stress, there 
could be the incentive to upstream cash from LQIF, which could hamper its 
financial standing and worsen its credit quality.

Quinenco and indirectly Citibank own LQIF in equal proportions. Quinenco, 
which we view as having an aggressive financial policy, holds 59.33% of the 
voting rights in Banco de Chile. Nonetheless, in our view, the shareholders' 
agreement providing that Citibank's consent is required in LQIF's key 
strategic decisions, including the definition of its dividend policy, 
mitigates this risk.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects that on Banco de Chile, and our expectation that 
it will continue to upstream dividends to LQIF to service its financial 
obligations. If there is deterioration in Banco de Chile's SACP due to lower 
risk-adjusted capitalization levels as a result of weakening earnings and 
internal capital generation or LQIF's higher debt, or if we downgrade Citibank 
below 'A-', there could be negative rating implications. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banco de Chile Long-Term Rating Raised To 'A+' From 'A', 'A-1' 
Short-Term Rating Affirmed; Outlook Stable, June 18, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- BICRA On Chile Maintained At Group '3', Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 
17, 2009

Ratings List

LQ Inversiones Financieras  To                From
  Issuer credit rating      A-/Stable/A-2     A-/Negative/A-2



