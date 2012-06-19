TEXT-Fitch: Microsoft's Surface tablet seen as defense of PC business

June 19 - Fitch Ratings believes Microsoft Corp.'s announcement
Monday that it plans to offer its own tablet PC is a defense of its core Windows
PC business in the face of growing consumer and enterprise adoption of Apple's
iPad and Android-based tablets. We would not expect the level of success of
Microsoft's own hardware platform to have any impact on the credit. However, the
ratings could clearly be negatively affected if greater adoption of non-Windows
platforms materially erodes demand or leads to price compression for Windows and
Microsoft Office over the next few years,
While details of the new tablet product are scarce, as price and certain
performance capabilities are unclear, we would expect this product to offer
similar functionality to a Windows Ultrabook computer with touch capabilities.
In this sense, the market for this type of tablet would include users that need
the capability to run Microsoft Office or other applications unavailable on
competing OS tablets. The availability of apps will be critical its success,
particularly in the consumer market. Fitch expects enhanced security features
will also differentiate Microsoft's tablet from consumer-oriented tablets
currently in the marketplace, thereby increasing the product's appeal to CIOs
and enterprise users. Microsoft's tablet is expected to be available
concurrently with the unveiling of its new operating system, Windows 8, which is
expected in the third quarter of 2012.
Microsoft's decision to offer its own hardware platform could clearly rankle its
OEM partners, such as Dell and HP, but likely reflects its level of nervousness
over the initial cannibalization of PC demand by uptake of the iPad and Android
tablets. Microsoft's decision to limit distribution to its own stores and some
undisclosed Web sites should placate its OEM partners. Fitch does not expect
Microsoft to remain on the hardware side of tablets long term, assuming the OEMs
can develop a successful product. While OEMs will be unlikely to move away from
Windows, at least in the near term, we believe the addition of the Surface
tablet could potentially spur greater product innovation by OEMs, a core
competency that has been significantly underwhelming in recent years relative to
new product introductions from Apple. The situation is somewhat similar to the
Ultrabook platform introduced by Intel at Computex in 2011 in terms stimulating
PC demand to offset strong growth in ARM-based tablets. A key difference is
Intel worked with the OEMs to develop the Ultrabook product.
Microsoft has built a leading consumer platform with its Xbox gaming system,
which includes its Xbox Live entertainment service. The Xbox also integrates
Microsoft's novel motion-sensing Kinect user interface. Microsoft's ability to
successfully extend the Xbox Live ecosystem and the Kinect interface to
next-generation computing platforms, including tablets and smartphones, will be
key to its success in maintaining Windows dominance among operating systems.
