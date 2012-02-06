版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner A 2012-1

OVERVIEW	
     -- Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A's series 2012-1 note 	
issuance is an ABS transaction backed by a revolving pool of receivables that 	
were originated in connection with dealers' purchase and financing of new and 	
used car, truck, and utility vehicles, which consist primarily of 	
Ford-manufactured vehicles.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, C, and D notes.	
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 	
support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other 	
factors.	
    	
     Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
ratings to Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A's asset-backed notes
series 2012-1 (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a 	
revolving pool of receivables that were originated in connection with dealers' 	
purchase and financing of new and used car, truck, and utility vehicles, which 	
consist primarily of Ford-manufactured vehicles.	
	
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Feb. 6, 2012. 	
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 	
differ from the preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:	
     -- Our view that the 24.38% hard credit support, which is expressed as a 	
percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress 	
scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating assigned to the 	
class A notes. 	
     -- Our view that the 20.88% hard credit support, which is expressed as a 	
percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress 	
scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'AA (sf)' rating assigned to the 	
class B notes. 	
     -- Our view that the 15.88% hard credit support, which is expressed as a 	
percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress 	
scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'A (sf)' rating assigned to the 	
class C notes. 	
     -- Our view that the 12.88% hard credit support, which is expressed as a 	
percentage of the collateral amount, is sufficient to withstand our stress 	
scenarios commensurate with the preliminary 'BBB (sf)' rating assigned to the 	
class D notes. 	
     -- The inclusion of a structural feature (the subordination step-up 	
period) whereby the transaction's required subordination amount will increase 	
to 16.0% from 12.0% of the collateral amount if the three-month average 	
monthly principal payment rate for the trust is less than 25%.	
     -- Our view of the credit risk inherent in the collateral loan pool as 	
determined by the size, concentration, and financial strength of the 	
franchised dealer base and Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC (Ford Credit), the 	
servicer.	
     -- Ford Credit's servicing experience and our opinion of the quality and 	
consistency of its account origination, account management, and collateral 	
auditing practices. 	
     -- Wells Fargo Bank N.A.'s (the backup servicer's) servicing experience 	
and our opinion of its ability to assume the role of successor servicer in the 	
event of a servicer termination event.	
     -- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments 	
by Jan. 15, 2016, the final maturity date, based on stressed cash flow 	
modeling scenarios using assumptions commensurate with the assigned 	
preliminary ratings.	
     -- The transaction's underlying payment structure, legal structure, and 	
cash flow mechanics.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Trust A - Series 2012-1	
	
Class    Rating       Interest               Amount	
                      rate                 (mil. $)	
A        AAA (sf)     LIBOR plus TBD            TBD	
B        AA (sf)      LIBOR plus TBD            TBD	
C        A (sf)       LIBOR plus TBD            TBD	
D        BBB (sf)     LIBOR plus TBD            TBD	
 	
TBD--To be determined.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: James Traynor, New York (1) 212-438-2627;	
                        james_traynor@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Ildiko Szilank, New York (1) 212-438-2614;	
                   ildiko_szilank@standardandpoors.com	
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Jason McCauley, New York (1) 212-438-1306;	
                             jason_mccauley@standardandpoors.com

