TEXT-S&P revises Industrial Alliance outlook to negative

June 19 - Overview
     -- Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. has 
announced that it will issue C$100 million in noncumulative preferred shares.
     -- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative and affirming 
all ratings.
     -- We could lower the rating in the next 18-24 months if leverage is not 
reduced to less than 35%, and debt service coverage does not improve to more 
than 5x.

Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' debt 
rating on Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.'s. 
(Industrial Alliance) non-cumulative five-year rate reset Class A preferred 
share Series G after its C$100 million add on. The series does not have a 
fixed maturity date. At the same time, we have revised our outlook on the 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to negative from stable.

Rationale
Although the issuance of these preferred shares strengthens the company's 
capital base, it has also marginally weakened certain leverage and 
fixed-charge coverage metrics to levels marginally below those appropriate for 
the rating. The company's announcement to issue C$100 million non-cumulative 
preferred shares follows the issuance of C$150 million of the same series of 
securities that closed on June 1, 2012.

Although we did not change our outlook on Industrial Alliance after the recent 
preferred share issuance, the company's decision to issue an additional C$100 
million of the same securities has resulted in a marginal weakening of certain 
pro forma financial metrics. Specifically, we expect similarly rated companies 
to maintain leverage (including debt, hybrids, and preferred shares) of less 
than 35% and debt service coverage of at least 5x. Although Industrial 
Alliance maintains a strong financial profile, the recent preferred share 
issues have marginally weakened these metrics on a pro forma basis, resulting 
in the negative outlook.

The capital raise reflects the company's exposure to the current low interest 
rate environment. The bulk of this exposure is from the company's relatively 
large exposure to long-duration individual life insurance products and the 
fair-value treatment that these liabilities receive under Canadian 
International Financial Reporting Standards and the Canadian regulatory 
capital rules. Although the company has a number of alternative means 
available to manage its Canadian regulatory capital adequacy position, it is 
choosing to supplement this with an additional preferred share issue to 
increase and optimize its options. Alternative options would include managing 
down new business strain, de-risking and repricing products to reduce capital 
strain, reinsuring on-balance-sheet mortality risk, or following the minimum 
guidelines for the ultimate reinvestment rate rather than accelerating the 
implementation of this by one year.

Outlook
The outlook is negative. We could downgrade the company during the next 18-24 
months if it does not reduce leverage to less than 35%, and improve its 
debt-service coverage to more than 5x. Alternatively, if the company were able 
to achieve these financial metrics, we would return the outlook to stable.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Negative/--     A+/Stable/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Negative/--     A+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
 Subordinated                           A                  
 Preferred Stock                        A-                 
 Preferred Stock                        P-1(Low)           

Industrial Alliance Capital Trust
 Preferred Stock                        A-                 
 Preferred Stock                        P-1(Low)           



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

