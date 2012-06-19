TEXT-S&P revises Industrial Alliance outlook to negative

June 19 - Overview
-- Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. has
announced that it will issue C$100 million in noncumulative preferred shares.
-- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative and affirming
all ratings.
-- We could lower the rating in the next 18-24 months if leverage is not
reduced to less than 35%, and debt service coverage does not improve to more
than 5x.
Rating Action
On June 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' debt
rating on Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.'s.
(Industrial Alliance) non-cumulative five-year rate reset Class A preferred
share Series G after its C$100 million add on. The series does not have a
fixed maturity date. At the same time, we have revised our outlook on the
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings to negative from stable.
Rationale
Although the issuance of these preferred shares strengthens the company's
capital base, it has also marginally weakened certain leverage and
fixed-charge coverage metrics to levels marginally below those appropriate for
the rating. The company's announcement to issue C$100 million non-cumulative
preferred shares follows the issuance of C$150 million of the same series of
securities that closed on June 1, 2012.
Although we did not change our outlook on Industrial Alliance after the recent
preferred share issuance, the company's decision to issue an additional C$100
million of the same securities has resulted in a marginal weakening of certain
pro forma financial metrics. Specifically, we expect similarly rated companies
to maintain leverage (including debt, hybrids, and preferred shares) of less
than 35% and debt service coverage of at least 5x. Although Industrial
Alliance maintains a strong financial profile, the recent preferred share
issues have marginally weakened these metrics on a pro forma basis, resulting
in the negative outlook.
The capital raise reflects the company's exposure to the current low interest
rate environment. The bulk of this exposure is from the company's relatively
large exposure to long-duration individual life insurance products and the
fair-value treatment that these liabilities receive under Canadian
International Financial Reporting Standards and the Canadian regulatory
capital rules. Although the company has a number of alternative means
available to manage its Canadian regulatory capital adequacy position, it is
choosing to supplement this with an additional preferred share issue to
increase and optimize its options. Alternative options would include managing
down new business strain, de-risking and repricing products to reduce capital
strain, reinsuring on-balance-sheet mortality risk, or following the minimum
guidelines for the ultimate reinvestment rate rather than accelerating the
implementation of this by one year.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We could downgrade the company during the next 18-24
months if it does not reduce leverage to less than 35%, and improve its
debt-service coverage to more than 5x. Alternatively, if the company were able
to achieve these financial metrics, we would return the outlook to stable.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Negative/-- A+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
Subordinated A
Preferred Stock A-
Preferred Stock P-1(Low)
Industrial Alliance Capital Trust
Preferred Stock A-
Preferred Stock P-1(Low)
