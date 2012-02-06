版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Kimerly-Clark notes 'A'

Feb 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A' senior unsecured debt rating to Dallas-based Kimberly-Clark Corp.'s  
 (A/Stable/A-1) $300 million note offering due in February 2022. The
offering will be drawn off Kimberly-Clark's existing Rule 415 shelf
registration. We expect the company to use net proceeds for general corporate
purposes, including the partial repayment of $400 million of existing notes
maturing on Feb. 15, 2012. We believe credit protection measures will remain
stable in 2012, including leverage in the 2x area, and the ratio of funds from
operations to total debt ranging between 35% and 40%.	
	
The ratings on Kimberly-Clark Corp. reflect our belief the company will 	
continue to maintain a "strong" business profile (as our criteria define the 	
term), based on its solid market positions in a number of categories 	
(including personal care, consumer tissue, professional and health care 	
products). We believe the company has a diverse and strong product portfolio, 	
which we believe should continue to provide Kimberly-Clark with a fairly 	
consistent earnings stream. However, the company's exposure to volatility of 	
commodity and energy costs over the last several years is an offsetting risk 	
factor. 	
	
The company's "intermediate" financial profile reflects our expectation it 	
will continue to generate steady and meaningful cash flow while maintaining 	
adequate liquidity and a moderate financial policy.	
	
All of the existing ratings on the company, including the 'A' long-term and 	
'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings, remain unchanged. The outlook is 	
stable. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research 	
report on Kimberly-Clark, published Sept. 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Kimberly-Clark Corp. 	
 Corporate credit rating           A/Stable/A-1	
 Senior unsecured                  A	
	
 	
Ratings Assigned	
Kimberly-Clark Corp. 	
 Senior unsecured	
  $300 mil. notes due 2022         A

