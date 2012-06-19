TEXT-S&P rates CubeSmart proposed notes 'BBB-'

June 19 - OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'BBB-' rating to a proposed $250 million senior unsecured
note offering by CubeSmart. The proposed notes have a 10-year term and carry
the traditional REIT covenant package.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding
borrowings under its unsecured credit facility and for general corporate
purposes, which may include acquisitions, investments in joint ventures, and
repaying other debt. As of June 15, 2012, the balance on the company's $300
million revolving credit facility was $129 million following the early
repayment of $163.6 million of mortgage loans due in the third quarter of 2012.
Wayne, Pa.-based CubeSmart (formerly U-Store-It Trust) is one of the five
largest self-storage operators in the U.S. As of March 31, 2012, it had 376
properties encompassing over 24.8 million rentable square feet in 26 states
and the District of Columbia. The company also manages 102 properties through
third-party management contracts. While the company is smaller than many REITs
we rate (equity market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion),
CubeSmart maintains a geographically diverse portfolio of properties with
concentrations in Florida (16%), New York (14%), California (11%), and Texas
(9%), based on revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2012.
Our stable ratings outlook on CubeSmart reflects our expectation for
relatively steady cash flow given the progress the company has made toward
improving occupancy levels and enhancing the quality of its portfolio. We
would consider lowering the rating if the company's coverage measures fall
below 2.4x for an extended period, perhaps due to macroeconomic weakness that
result in occupancy and rental rate declines. We would also consider a
downgrade if the company increases dividends to a level that reduces total
coverage below 1.0x, or if CubeSmart pursued another large leveraged
acquisition that sustained debt-to-EBITDA above currently projected levels.
While less likely in the near term, consideration for raising our rating would
hinge on the REIT's continued lease-up of the portfolio such that
profitability metrics improved to peer levels, demonstrated access to broader
sources of capital, an extended average debt tenor, and some debt reduction.
For our most recent report on CubeSmart, please see our summary analysis
published June 18, 2012.
RATINGS LIST
CubeSmart
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
RATING ASSIGNED
CubeSmart
CubeSmart L.P.
$250 mil. sr. unsecured notes due 2022 BBB-
