TEXT-Fitch rates HCA's notes 'BB+/RR1'

Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+/RR1' rating to HCA, Inc.'s proposed $750 million senior secured first lien notes due 2022. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is shown below. The ratings apply to $27.1 billion of debt outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. HCA's ratings reflect the following main credit factors: --Recent balance sheet improvement through extension of the 2012-2013 bank debt maturity wall and refinancing of high coupon second lien secured debt. --Debt repayment is expected to be nominal. While anticipated strong cash generation could support debt pay down, Fitch does not believe that there is compelling financial incentive for the company to reduce leverage. --Fitch expects continued robust FCF (free cash flow; cash from operations less capital expenditures, dividends and distributions) of above $1.2 billion annually for HCA despite some softness in organic operating trends in the for-profit hospital sector. --An expectation of total debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 4.5 times (x) could pressure the ratings. 2011 BALANCE SHEET IMPROVEMENT HCA improved its balance sheet flexibility by extending its 2012-2013 bank debt maturity wall and paying down high coupon debt with IPO proceeds, redeeming about $1.1 billion in second lien secured notes in June 2011. More recently, the company issued $3 billion in 6.5% secured and $2 billion in 7.5% unsecured notes and used the proceeds to redeem substantially the remaining amount of second lien debt. There are still some sizeable near-term maturities in the capital structure, including $1.9 billion of unsecured notes and about $2.5 billion of bank maturities in 2012-2013. EXPECT NOMINAL FURTHER DELEVERAGING HCA's Dec. 31, 2011 4.4x total debt leverage level was reduced from 4.8x one year prior, due to a $1.2 billion reduction in total debt outstanding and 3% year-over-year growth in LTM EBITDA. Pro forma for the planned $750 million first lien secured note issuance, Fitch estimates total debt-to-EBITDA of 4.6x. This includes 1.6x through the bank debt, 3.0x through the first and second lien secured notes, 4.3x through the HCA Inc. unsecured notes and 4.6x through the HCA Holdings, Inc. unsecured notes. HCA's debt leverage is basically consistent with its peer companies. While FCF generation could support further debt pay down, Fitch does not believe that there is compelling financial incentive for the company to reduce leverage. Instead, Fitch expects the company to prioritize shareholder dividends and hospital acquisitions as uses of cash in the near term. Most recently, the company has announced an approximately $1 billion special dividend payable to shareholders on Feb. 29, 2012. ROBUST CASH GENERATION HCA produced historically high FCF of $2.2 billion in 2011. FCF in 2011 was boosted by a favorable $800 million swing in cash tax payments versus the prior year, mostly due to tax refunds related to settlements and which are not expected to reoccur. Fitch's 2012-2013 operating outlook for HCA, which contemplates low single digit organic top-line growth, and slight contraction of the EBITDA margin, leading to slightly positive EBITDA growth, results in FCF generation of about $1.2 billion annually. There is upside potential to this forecast from acquisitions and government electronic health record incentive payments. ECONOMY AND GOVERNMENT REIMBURSEMENT ARE ONGOING OPERATING HEADWINDS Organic topline trends in the for-profit hospital sector have recently been weak, and Fitch does not see a near-term catalyst for improvement. The most important drivers of the trend are high unemployment and government pricing pressure exacerbated by the implementation of reimbursement reforms. Management cost cutting efforts and low inflation in labor and supplies costs are supporting the industry's profitability. HCA's organic patient volume trends were stronger than that of the broader for-profit hospital sector in 2011. However, a higher proportion of lesser acuity patients and shifts to less profitable government payor and uninsured patient volumes have recently been headwinds to profitability. DEBT ISSUE RATINGS AND RECOVERY ANALYSIS Fitch currently rates HCA as follows: HCA, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'; --Senior Secured credit facilities (cash flow and asset backed) 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery); --Senior Secured First lien notes 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery); --Senior Secured Second lien notes 'BB+/RR1' (100% estimated recovery); --Senior Unsecured notes 'B+/RR4' (42% estimated recovery). HCA Holdings Inc. --IDR 'B+'; --Senior Unsecured Notes 'B-/RR6' (0% estimated recovery). The debt issue ratings are based on a distressed recovery scenario which assumes that value for HCA's creditors will be maximized as a going concern (rather than a liquidation scenario). Based on Fitch calculated LTM Dec. 31, 2011 EBITDA of $6.08 billion and using assumptions of a 38% EBITDA discount and 7.0x multiple, Fitch estimates a distressed enterprise value (EV) of $26.4 billion for HCA. Fitch applies a waterfall analysis to the distressed EV based on the relative claims of the debt in the capital structure. The 'BB+/RR1' rating for HCA's secured debt (which includes the bank credit facilities, the first and second lien notes) reflects Fitch's expectations for 100% recovery under a bankruptcy scenario. Fitch assumes a first lien secured debt balance pro forma for the $750 million proposed notes issue in this calculation. The 'B+/RR4' rating on the HCA Inc. unsecured notes rating reflects Fitch's expectations for recovery of 42%. The 'B-/RR6' rating on the HCA Holdings, Inc. unsecured notes reflects expectation of 0% recovery. Fitch notes that based on its current recovery assumptions, the company has capacity to issue up to an additional $1.5 billion of secured notes versus the Dec. 31, 2011 level without diminishing recovery prospects for the HCA Inc. unsecured note holders to below the 'RR4' recovery band of 31%-50%. Should the company upsize the proposed secured note issuance to greater than $1.5 billion, Fitch would likely downgrade the HCA Inc. unsecured notes by one-notch, to 'B/RR5', unless incremental proceeds above $1.5 billion were used to reduce the bank term loan balance. The ratings on the secured debt and HCA Holdings Inc. unsecured notes would not be affected. Fitch notes that the company has good incremental capacity for additional secured debt issuance under its debt agreements. The only limit on secured debt is a 3.75x first lien leverage ratio test in the bank agreements. First lien debt includes the bank debt and the first lien secured notes. Based on $6.08 billion in EBITDA, the company has total first lien secured debt capacity of about $22.8 billion. Pro forma for the $750 million proposed note issuance there will be about $18 billion of secured debt in the capital structure. At Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $2.1 billion of capacity under the $4.5 billion in total revolver commitments. Since Fitch assumes that HCA would fully draw its credit revolvers in a distressed scenario, any debt proceeds which are used to reduce the revolver balances will not influence the recovery bands or debt issue ratings. GUIDELINES FOR FURTHER RATING ACTIONS Maintenance of a 'B+' IDR will require debt-to-EBITDA maintained around 4.5x. An expectation of total debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 4.5x could pressure ratings. Fitch recognizes that there is the increased potential for event risk for HCA now that the company has successfully executed on its IPO strategy. The Sept. 2011 $1.5 billion BofA share repurchase and the February 2012 $1 billion special dividend are evidence of the company's evolving financial strategy and the potentially large impacts on the capital structure. Debt levels periodically trending above 4.5x EBITDA can be tolerated at the 'B+' rating, depending upon Fitch's assessment of the company's willingness and ability to reduce debt leverage following a transaction. Contact: Primary Analyst Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch, Inc. 1 State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Robert Kirby, CFA Director +1-312-368-3147 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'For-Profit Hospital Quarterly Diagnosis - Third Quarter 2011' (Jan. 9, 2012); --'2012 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Dec. 7, 2011); --'HCA, Inc. Spotlight Series' (Oct. 11, 2011). 