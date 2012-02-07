版本:
TEXT-S&P: PACE Gas prepay rating unaffected by counterparty

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Jan.
23, 2012 rating downgrade to 'A' from 'A+' on Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank (CACIB; A/Stable/A-1) does not affect the current rating or
outlook on Public Authority for Colorado Energy's (PACE) series 2008
(A-/Negative). (See "Credit Agricole And Most Core Subsidiaries Long-Term
Ratings Lowered To 'A' Following Action On France; Outlook Stable" published
Jan. 23, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The lowering of the
long-term rating on CACIB followed the lowering of the sovereign rating on the
Republic of France. (See "France's Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered To
'AA+'; Outlook Negative," published Jan. 13, 2012.)	
	
The rating on PACE is currently tied to the long-term credit rating of Merrill 	
Lynch & Co. Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2). Merrill Lynch guarantees the obligations 	
of Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc. (unrated), PACE's gas supplier. Standard & 	
Poor's could lower the rating on PACE's bonds if we lower the rating on 	
Merrill Lynch or if one of the other counterparties in the transaction becomes 	
the primary ratings constraint. The PACE bondholders rely on the commodity 	
swap between PACE and RBC to swap index-based revenues from the municipal 	
participants to ensure sufficient funds are available for debt service if gas 	
prices decline below the notional gas price around which the transaction is 	
structured.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Manish Consul, New York (1) 212-438-3870;	
                        manish_consul@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Mark Habib, New York (1) 212-438-6344;	
                   mark_habib@standardandpoors.com

