TEXT-S&P: Unum rating unaffected By nonoperating charges

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Unum Group (BBB-/Positive/--) are unaffected by the recent announcement of approximately $1.0 billion of pretax nonoperating charges that the company took for the fourth quarter of 2011, most of which were related to its decision to exit the group long-term care insurance business (about $863 million) as well as reserve strengthening on its claim reserves supporting its individual disability insurance closed block business (about $184 million). Unum's 2011 pretax operating income (which excludes nonoperating charges and realized gains and losses) of $1.3 billion was consistent with our expectations. In addition, the nonoperating charges had minimal impact on the company's risk-adjusted capitalization as evidenced by the increase in its weighted average risk-based capital for its U.S. traditional insurance companies to about 405% at year-end 2011 from about 398% in 2010. However, should Unum report further significant nonoperating charges or should the company's operating performance materially deteriorate over the next 12 to 18 months, we could revise the outlook on the ratings to stable or negative or lower the ratings by one notch. Primary Credit Analyst: Neal Freedman, New York (1) 212-438-1274; neal_freedman@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Jon Reichert, New York (1) 212-438-7234; jon_reichert@standardandpoors.com