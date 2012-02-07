版本:
TEXT-S&P puts Las Vegas Sands ratings on watch positive

Feb 7 -     -- We believe gaming operator Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s
financial profile 	
has improved to the point where the company may be able to maintain credit 	
measures in line with a higher rating, even incorporating aggressive 	
development spending over time.	
     -- We are placing our 'BB' corporate credit rating, as well as all 	
issue-level ratings on the company, on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will update our long-term 	
performance expectations, incorporating the potential for substantial 	
expansion expenditures, to determine whether a higher rating is warranted.	
    	
     Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it placed its
'BB' corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Las Vegas Sands Corp.,
as well as all issue-level ratings, on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
"The CreditWatch listing reflects our belief that Las Vegas Sands may be in 	
the position to maintain credit measures in line with a higher rating, even 	
incorporating substantial development spending over the next few years," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ben Bubeck. Although large potential future 	
developments could result in some temporary deterioration to the company's 	
current financial profile, which is good for the current rating, we believe 	
Las Vegas Sands' operating performance and liquidity have likely strengthened 	
sufficiently to absorb future spending at a higher rating level.	
	
Following strong performance across the company's portfolio in 2011, we 	
estimate that Las Vegas Sands' operating lease-adjusted leverage improved to 	
approximately 3x and EBITDA coverage of interest grew to over 8x as of Dec. 	
31, 2011. Furthermore, with cash balances of nearly $4 billion, the company 	
possesses substantial flexibility to pursue additional expansion opportunities 	
while maintaining strong credit measures, even incorporating its recently 	
implemented dividend policy.	
	
	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will consider whether our updated 	
long-term performance expectations, incorporating the likelihood that 	
management will aggressively pursue additional development opportunities and 	
potentially seek multiple opportunities at once, support a higher rating. We 	
believe potential rating upside is likely limited to one notch and expect to 	
resolve the CreditWatch listing within the next several weeks.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Ben Bubeck, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2176;	
                        ben_bubeck@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Credit Analyst: Melissa Long, New York (1) 212-438-3886;	
                          melissa_long@standardandpoors.com

