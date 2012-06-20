TEXT-S&P affirms Prudential Asset Resources rankings

June 20 - OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our STRONG overall ranking on Prudential Asset Resources as a commercial loan primary servicer and our ABOVE AVERAGE commercial master and special servicer rankings. The outlook for all of the rankings is stable. -- Our overall rankings reflect our STRONG subranking for management and organization, our STRONG subranking for primary servicing loan administration, and our ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for master and special servicing loan and asset administration. -- The servicing company has excellent experience and tenure, a comprehensive quality control program, and strong technology utilization. The company benefits from institutional backing of the company's parent, Prudential Insurance Co. of America. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG overall ranking on Prudential Asset Resources (PAR) as a commercial loan primary servicer. We also affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE overall rankings on the company as a commercial master servicer and special servicer. Our outlook for all of the rankings is stable. We based our rankings on our favorable assessment of PAR's management and organization, which includes a highly experienced staff, good tenure, an emphasis on training, efficient technology, and a sound quality control and audit framework. In particular, the company's policies and procedures and quality assurance team help maintain a highly effective control environment designed to ensure compliance, responsiveness, and accuracy. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- Solid breadth and depth of experience and good tenure at management level; -- Institutional backing, financial support, and commitment to commercial real estate market; -- Efficient technology utilization; and -- Comprehensive quality control and audit environment. Weaknesses: -- Although the company continues to maintain the resources, processes, and systems required to fulfill its master servicing duties, PAR's master servicing volume is declining. PAR's primary servicing loan administration operation benefits from a highly capable leadership team that is well versed in accepted servicing standards and operational risk management. Well-defined procedures, training, and effective process automation all contribute to PAR's responsive, high quality customer service. The special servicing team has good experience with all collateral property types in a variety of markets. Asset-per-person ratios are low, and the company has a successful track record of devising strategies to modify or liquidate nonperforming assets. As of March 31, 2012, PAR serviced approximately 5,478 commercial and multifamily mortgage loans totaling $68.8 billion. PAR manages complex deals covering a variety of portfolio types that include Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, life insurance company, and on-balance-sheet assets. PAR's portfolio includes all major collateral property types located throughout the U.S. The active specially serviced loan portfolio consists of 75 loans totaling approximately $967 million and four REO assets with a combined unpaid principal balance at foreclosure of $82 million. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable for all rankings. We based our outlook on PAR's successful track record in managing a diverse commercial mortgage loan portfolio for a variety of capital sources and the company's strong control environment, continuous process improvement, and technology enhancements. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Servicer Evaluation: Prudential Asset Resources, published March 25, 2010. -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009. -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004. -- Select Servicer List.