S&P RTS HCA INC. $750 MIL. SR SEC NOTES 'BB'; RECOVERY RTG '1'

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned Nashville, Tenn.-based for-profit hospital company HCA Inc.'s new $750 million senior secured notes due 2022 its 'BB' issue-level rating (two notches higher than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned the credit facility a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. HCA will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes which may include debt repayment or the financing of HCA's upcoming special dividend. The corporate credit rating on HCA is 'B+'; our rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects the company's uncertain prospects for third-party reimbursement, its highly leveraged financial risk profile, and its historically aggressive financial policies. Debt to EBITDA is about 4.9x. We expect low-mid single digit organic revenue growth. Our rating also reflects our view that earnings are relatively flat after adjusting for the recent accounting change for bad debt and the recent boost to earnings from the government's program for electronic health record technology. We expect profitability to continue to be adversely impacted by an adverse shift in service mix to less acute medical cases, and growing reimbursement pressure. Still, the company's relatively diversified portfolio of 163 hospitals and approximately 110 ambulatory surgery centers, generally favorable positions in its competitive markets, and experienced management team partially mitigate these risks and contribute to our assessment that HCA has a "fair" business risk profile. These factors help protect the company from conditions that confront several of its far smaller peers. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on HCA Inc. published Nov. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) RATING LIST HCA Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned $750 mil. sr secured notes due 2020 BB Recovery Rating 1