S&P RTS HCA INC. $750 MIL. SR SEC NOTES 'BB'; RECOVERY RTG '1'

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
Nashville, Tenn.-based for-profit hospital company HCA Inc.'s new $750 million
senior secured notes due 2022 its 'BB' issue-level rating (two notches higher
than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned the
credit facility a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very
high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. HCA
will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes which may include debt
repayment or the financing of HCA's upcoming special dividend.	
	
The corporate credit rating on HCA is 'B+'; our rating outlook is stable. The 	
rating reflects the company's uncertain prospects for third-party 	
reimbursement, its highly leveraged financial risk profile, and its 	
historically aggressive financial policies. Debt to EBITDA is about 4.9x. We 	
expect low-mid single digit organic revenue growth. Our rating also reflects 	
our view that earnings are relatively flat after adjusting for the recent 	
accounting change for bad debt and the recent boost to earnings from the 	
government's program for electronic health record technology. We expect 	
profitability to continue to be adversely impacted by an adverse shift in 	
service mix to less acute medical cases, and growing reimbursement pressure. 	
Still, the company's relatively diversified portfolio of 163 hospitals and 	
approximately 110 ambulatory surgery centers, generally favorable positions in 	
its competitive markets, and experienced management team partially mitigate 	
these risks and contribute to our assessment that HCA has a "fair" business 	
risk profile. These factors help protect the company from conditions that 	
confront several of its far smaller peers. (For the latest complete corporate 	
credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on HCA Inc. 	
published Nov. 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)	
	
RATING LIST	
HCA Inc.	
Corporate Credit Rating              B+/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
$750 mil. sr secured notes due 2020  BB	
   Recovery Rating                   1

