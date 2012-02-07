TEXT-S&P on Consolidated Communications

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that local telephone provider Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.'s ratings and outlook (B+/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's announced definitive agreement to acquire SureWest Communications for $341 million (50% of which will be funded with equity), plus assumed debt of about $197 million.

The cash requirements for the transaction, including refinancing of the SureWest debt, is expected to be funded initially with a $350 million unsecured bridge loan. Our "aggressive" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) remains unchanged. We consider the transaction credit neutral. While we expect Consolidated's adjusted leverage, pro forma for the transaction, to improve modestly to about 5.0x, based on performance for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, from 5.2x actually achieved for the same period, SureWest's businesses have lower adjusted EBITDA margins of around 34%, versus nearly 50% for Consolidated.

This is largely due to Consolidated's USF subsidies, as well as the contribution of about $27 million in annual dividend distributions from its wireless partnerships. Consolidated has targeted about $25 million in annualized synergies for the transaction, which, if realized, could enable the company to achieve leverage of under 5x on an ongoing basis. We consider cost savings achievable but we also expect upfront cash costs totaling about $23 million to reduce free operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013. We view the benefits to Consolidated of having more geographic diversity and larger scale as a result of the transaction to be modest, relative to the company's overall "weak" business profile (as defined in our criteria). We expect a continued secular decline in access lines, only partially mitigated by growth in its Internet protocol (IP) TV subscribers, which rose by 18% in the third quarter on a year-over-year basis. We also note that Consolidated's liquidity remains "less than adequate" (as defined in our criteria) due to limited cushion under its net leverage financial maintenance covenant.

Standard & Poor's will re-evaluate the recovery on the company's $880 million term loan and $50 million revolving credit, which we currently rate 'B+' with a '3' recovery rating, indicating meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, at or before the close of the transaction, which is expected in the second half of 2012, subject to regulatory approvals. We believe recovery prospects could improve if the SureWest assets are contributed to the secured credit facilities' collateral pool and if the additional long-term debt used to replace the bridge loan is unsecured.