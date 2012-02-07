TEXT-S&P affirms ConocoPhillips

-- U.S.-based ConocoPhillips is pursuing the spin-off of its refining and marketing, midstream, and petrochemicals businesses.

-- Based on our current assessment, we view the transaction as effectively neutral from a credit perspective.

-- We are affirming the ratings on ConocoPhillips and all related entities, and removing them from CreditWatch.

-- The stable outlook reflects the company's significant ability to withstand periods of difficult market conditions, without jeopardizing the rating.

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its ratings on ConocoPhillips, including its 'A' corporate credit rating and its ratings on all related entities (see list below). We removed these ratings from CreditWatch, where we had placed them with negative implications on July 14, 2011, following the company's announcement of the planned spin-off of its downstream/midstream businesses.

The rating outlook is now stable.

"ConocoPhillips is planning to spin off a newly-formed company, called Phillips 66, through a special dividend to ConocoPhillips shareholders, in a transaction management expects will be completed during the second quarter of this year," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Scott Sprinzen. He commented, "We now see little likelihood that the transaction will not be completed as planned." Phillips 66 is to comprise ConocoPhillips' refining and marketing, midstream, and chemicals businesses, leaving ConocoPhillips its well-positioned oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) business. Based on our current assessment, we view the spin-off as effectively a neutral development from a credit perspective. Going forward, ConocoPhillips will have significantly less business diversity than previously exhibited, given that the company will lack oil refining and marketing, midstream, and chemicals operations--operations that have made substantial earnings and cash flow contributions during certain periods in the past.

In addition, we view the spin-off transaction as adverse from the perspective of financial flexibility, given the value of the distribution to ConocoPhillips shareholders: ConocoPhillips' net investment in Phillips 66 was $26 billion as of Sept. 30, 2011 (as disclosed in Phillips 66's Form 10 dated Nov. 14, 2011). With its 'A' corporate credit rating, CononcoPhillips is rated at the highest level of any independent E&P company. Given the extent of industry risk faced, we don't currently foresee an upgrade within the next two years, notwithstanding ConocoPhillips' strong business risk position. On the other hand, we believe ConocoPhillips has significant resilience in withstanding periods of difficult market conditions, without jeopardizing the rating. In this regard, though, maintaining funds from operations to total adjusted debt of at least 40% during trough periods is an important assumption in the rating.