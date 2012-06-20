版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 20日 星期三 23:11 BJT

TEXT-S&P: FAQ on impact of Chesapeake Energy on 3 VPP deals

June 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published a report
responding to questions regarding the current turmoil surrounding Chesapeake
Energy Corp. (Chesapeake) and its role as the sponsor in three
volumetric production payment (VPP) transactions. 

Chesapeake's corporate governance, weak operating cash flow, aggressive 
capital spending, and less-than-adequate liquidity--amid persistently low 
natural gas prices--have raised concern among some investors in Obsidian 
Natural Gas Trust, Glenn Pool Oil & Gas Trust I, and Glenn Pool Oil & Gas 
Trust II. 

Following its downgrade of Chesapeake to 'BB-' from 'BB' on May 15, 2012, 
Standard & Poor's reviewed the situation in the context of its rated VPP 
transactions to assess the potential risks to these transactions under a 
hypothetical scenario in which Chesapeake files for bankruptcy.

The full report, "Credit FAQ: Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s Recent Troubles Have 
Minimal Impact On Three Volumetric Production Payment Transactions," was 
published on June 19, 2012.

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

