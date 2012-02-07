TEXT-S&P revises Speedway Motorsports outlook to stable

-- The rate of decline of Speedway Motorsports' admissions revenue moderated over the course of 2011 and we expect that overall revenue and EBITDA were flat in 2011.

-- We are revising our rating outlook to stable from negative and affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that attendance levels could begin to stabilize in 2012, which, together with a sizable recurring base of broadcasting revenues, should result in credit measures remaining in line with the 'BB' rating.

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its rating outlook on Charlotte, N.C.-based Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company. We also affirmed our 'BBB-' issue-level rating on the company's first-lien credit facilities, while keeping our '1' recovery rating on the debt unchanged. The '1' recovery rating reflects our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Additionally, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level rating on the company's unsecured notes.

The '3' recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. "The outlook revision to stable reflects our view that early signs of NASCAR attendance improvement, SMI's NASCAR Sprint Series entitlement sell-out for the 2012 season, a high proportion of recurring revenues from broadcasting, and recent encouraging employment statistics should support stabilization of operating results and credit measures consistent with the 'BB' rating," sais Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jennifer Pepper. Additionally, while cushion relative to the leverage and interest coverage covenants could remain very tight, we believe SMI will stay compliant through debt repayment, or would successfully achieve an amendment if necessary, based on its financial profile.

Our 'BB' corporate credit rating on SMI reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "significant" (according to our criteria). The stable rating outlook reflects our view that early signs of NASCAR attendance improvement, SMI's NASCAR Sprint Series entitlement sell-out for the 2012 season, a high proportion of recurring revenues from broadcasting, and recent encouraging employment statistics should support stabilization of operating results and credit measures consistent with our 'BB' rating. We could lower the rating if admissions revenue declines substantially, which would likely be the result of worsening economic conditions, or if we conclude that there is a secular shift of interest away from NASCAR events. Such scenarios would likely preclude de-leveraging and would have a compounding effect if they were to occur in the period leading up to broadcast negotiations.

We could consider a higher rating if the broadcast contract negotiation is favorable, or if attendance improves substantially, leading to less dependence on ticket price reductions. However, based on our assessment of SMI's business risk profile as fair, a higher rating would be contingent upon our expectation that leverage could be sustained below 3x.