公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 20日 星期三

TEXT-Fitch takes actions on Clark County, Nev. 2003A IDRBs

June 20 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' June 14, 2012,
press release ('Fitch to Take Various Actions on Clark Cnty, NV IDRBs (Southwest
Gas Corp Proj) Ser 03A'), goes into effect today.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012);
--'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (July 26, 2011).

U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria
Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds

