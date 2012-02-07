版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 01:10 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates ING Financial Markets 'A+/A-1'

Feb 7 -     -- ING Financial Markets LLC (INGFM) is the registered
U.S. broker/dealer 	
and indirect subsidiary of ING Bank N.V. (A+/Stable/A-1).	
     -- We consider INGFM core to ING Bank based on our group rating 	
methodology.	
     -- We are assigning 'A+/A-1' ratings on INGFM.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the rating outlook on ING Bank.	
    	
     Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on ING Financial
Markets LLC (INGFM), the registered U.S. broker/dealer and indirect subsidiary
of ING Bank N.V. (A+/Stable/A-1). The outlook is stable.	
	
"We classify INGFM as a core subsidiary of ING Bank under our group rating 	
methodology, so the ratings on INGFM are the same as those on its parent," 	
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Albrecht. "INGFM is the hub for 	
ING Bank's U.S. financial markets business, which we believe to be core to the 	
overall group strategy. This classification reflects INGFM's close operational 	
integration with ING, which includes a coordinated approach to risk 	
management." We understand that ING is separately organized, mainly for 	
regulatory reasons. ING has shown financial support for INGFM by providing 	
capital infusions and making liquidity available, helping to maintain a strong 	
regulatory capital position.	
	
Based in New York, INGFM facilitates global access for ING Bank offices to 	
U.S. markets and clients. It offers equity and fixed-income securities 	
services, securities lending, repurchase and resale transactions, 	
underwriting, and clearing and custodial services for affiliates.	
	
The outlook is stable, as it is on ING Bank. We expect the ratings on INGFM to 	
move in line with those on ING Bank. We could lower the ratings if we no 	
longer consider INGFM to be core to ING Bank. This could occur if INGFM's 	
operating performance remains weak for a sustained period, or if its 	
activities become less important to ING.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- ING Bank And Groep Ratings Affirmed On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook 	
Stable, Nov. 29, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Matthew Albrecht, CFA, New York 212-438-1867;	
                        matthew_albrecht@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Alexandre Birry, London 44 (0) 20 7176 7108;	
                   alexandre_birry@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐