版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 01:19 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts SEAT Pagine Gialle to 'D' on missed payment

-- Italy-based international publisher of classified directories SEAT 	
PagineGialle SpA (SEAT) has decided not to proceed with the coupon payment on 	
its senior secured bonds due on Jan. 31, 2012.	
     -- Under Standard & Poor's criteria, we view this payment deferral as 	
tantamount to a selective default.	
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on 	
SEAT to 'D' (Default) from 'SD' (Selective Default).	
     -- We are also lowering our issue rating on SEAT's senior secured bonds 	
to 'D' from 'CCC-'.	
    	
     Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
long-term corporate credit rating on Italy-based international publisher of
classified directories SEAT PagineGialle SpA (SEAT) to 'D' (Default)
from 'SD' (Selective Default). 	
	
At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on SEAT's outstanding EUR750 	
million senior secured bonds due 2017 to 'D' from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating 	
on this debt instrument remains unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation 	
of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
All our other issue and recovery ratings on SEAT's debt are unchanged.	
	
The downgrade of SEAT's EUR750 million senior secured bonds reflects the 	
company's failure to pay its coupon payment on this instrument within five 	
business days after the scheduled due date. The payment due date was Jan. 31, 	
2012. The downgrade of SEAT reflects our understanding that SEAT has now 	
failed to pay all, or substantially all, of its obligations as they came due. 	

SEAT is in the process of restructuring its balance sheet. The company's 	
decision not to pay its coupon payment was consistent with its recent 	
resolution not to pay maturity payments on the subordinated notes at related 	
entity Lighthouse International Co. S.A. and on SEAT's senior secured bank 	
debt, pending negotiations for the approval of a consensual restructuring 	
agreement by all stakeholders involved. 	
	
Under our criteria "Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use 	
Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings," published Dec. 23, 2010, we consider the extension 	
of a payment maturity as tantamount to a default if the payment is not made 	
within five business days after the scheduled due date. This is irrespective 	
of any grace period stipulated in the indenture. 	
	
We will examine the progress on SEAT's pending debt restructuring over the 	
coming months in the context of the company's aim to reduce leverage in a way 	
that is agreeable to all the main stakeholders. If and when SEAT emerges from 	
any form of reorganization, we will reassess the ratings, taking into account 	
the factors that precipitated the default, as well as any gains from the 	
reorganization process.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Timeliness Of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' and 	
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' 	
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.  Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: 	
Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 	
20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm 	
(46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Carlo Castelli, CFA, London (44) 20-7176-3670;	
                        carlo_castelli@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Melvyn Cooke, Paris (33) 1-4420-6783;	
                   melvyn_cooke@standardandpoors.com	
Additional Contact: Industrial Ratings Europe;	
                    CorporateFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐