TEXT-S&P cuts SEAT Pagine Gialle to 'D' on missed payment

-- Italy-based international publisher of classified directories SEAT PagineGialle SpA (SEAT) has decided not to proceed with the coupon payment on its senior secured bonds due on Jan. 31, 2012. -- Under Standard & Poor's criteria, we view this payment deferral as tantamount to a selective default. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on SEAT to 'D' (Default) from 'SD' (Selective Default). -- We are also lowering our issue rating on SEAT's senior secured bonds to 'D' from 'CCC-'. Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Italy-based international publisher of classified directories SEAT PagineGialle SpA (SEAT) to 'D' (Default) from 'SD' (Selective Default). At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on SEAT's outstanding EUR750 million senior secured bonds due 2017 to 'D' from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating on this debt instrument remains unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. All our other issue and recovery ratings on SEAT's debt are unchanged. The downgrade of SEAT's EUR750 million senior secured bonds reflects the company's failure to pay its coupon payment on this instrument within five business days after the scheduled due date. The payment due date was Jan. 31, 2012. The downgrade of SEAT reflects our understanding that SEAT has now failed to pay all, or substantially all, of its obligations as they came due. SEAT is in the process of restructuring its balance sheet. The company's decision not to pay its coupon payment was consistent with its recent resolution not to pay maturity payments on the subordinated notes at related entity Lighthouse International Co. S.A. and on SEAT's senior secured bank debt, pending negotiations for the approval of a consensual restructuring agreement by all stakeholders involved. Under our criteria "Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings," published Dec. 23, 2010, we consider the extension of a payment maturity as tantamount to a default if the payment is not made within five business days after the scheduled due date. This is irrespective of any grace period stipulated in the indenture. We will examine the progress on SEAT's pending debt restructuring over the coming months in the context of the company's aim to reduce leverage in a way that is agreeable to all the main stakeholders. If and when SEAT emerges from any form of reorganization, we will reassess the ratings, taking into account the factors that precipitated the default, as well as any gains from the reorganization process.