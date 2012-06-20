版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 01:49 BJT

TEXT-S&P: BRF Brasil Foods to upsize bonds due 2022

June 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB-'
rating on BRF Brasil Foods S.A.'s (BBB-/Stable/--) bonds due 2022 is
unaffected by the company's announcement of the proposed upsizing of the
offering by $250 million.

