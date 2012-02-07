版本:
TEXT-S&P assigns Constellation Brands preliminary 'BB+' rating

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
preliminary 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Victor, N.Y.-based
Constellation Brands Inc.'s Rule 415 shelf registration of debt
securities. The new shelf has an indeterminate aggregate initial offering price
and number of debt securities. This replaces the company's prior shelf
registration.	
	
The company expects net proceeds from debt issuances will be used for general 	
corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, repayment or refinancing of 	
indebtedness, working capital, capital expenditures, and acquisitions. 	
	
The corporate credit rating on Constellation Brands is 'BB+', with a stable 	
outlook. The rating reflects our "satisfactory" business risk profile 	
assessment (as our criteria define the term), which benefits from the 	
company's historically strong cash generation from a diverse portfolio of 	
consumer brands within the highly competitive beverage alcohol markets. Our 	
assessment of Constellation Brands' financial risk profile is "significant," 	
characterized by the company's more-disciplined financial policy, yet high 	
debt levels. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see 	
Constellation Brands' summary analysis, published Jan. 23, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Constellation Brands Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating            BB+/Stable/--	
	
Rating assigned	
Constellation Brands Inc.	
 Rule 415 shelf registration        BB+ (prelim.)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Jean C Stout, New York (1) 212-438-7865;	
                        jean_stout@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Chris Johnson, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1433;	
                   chris_johnson@standardandpoors.com

