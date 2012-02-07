TEXT-S&P assigns Constellation Brands preliminary 'BB+' rating

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its preliminary 'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Victor, N.Y.-based Constellation Brands Inc.'s Rule 415 shelf registration of debt securities. The new shelf has an indeterminate aggregate initial offering price and number of debt securities. This replaces the company's prior shelf registration. The company expects net proceeds from debt issuances will be used for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, repayment or refinancing of indebtedness, working capital, capital expenditures, and acquisitions. The corporate credit rating on Constellation Brands is 'BB+', with a stable outlook. The rating reflects our "satisfactory" business risk profile assessment (as our criteria define the term), which benefits from the company's historically strong cash generation from a diverse portfolio of consumer brands within the highly competitive beverage alcohol markets. Our assessment of Constellation Brands' financial risk profile is "significant," characterized by the company's more-disciplined financial policy, yet high debt levels. For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Constellation Brands' summary analysis, published Jan. 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Constellation Brands Inc. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Rating assigned Constellation Brands Inc. Rule 415 shelf registration BB+ (prelim.) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Jean C Stout, New York (1) 212-438-7865; jean_stout@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Chris Johnson, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1433; chris_johnson@standardandpoors.com