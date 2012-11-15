版本:
TEXT - Fitch affirms Central Hudson Gas & Electric

Nov 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and outstanding debt ratings of Central Hudson Gas & Electric (CHG&E).  At
the same time, Fitch lowered CHG&E's short-term debt to 'F2' from 'F1'.  The
rating action on the short-term debt reflects Fitch's traditional linkage of
long-term and short-term debt ratings, and is based on Fitch's report
'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' dated Aug. 9, 2012. 
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.  Approximately $466 million of outstanding
long-term debt is affected by today's rating actions. The full list of rating
actions is included at the end of the release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Cash Flow Stability

The ratings reflect the low business risk and predictable cash flows generated 
by CHG&E's regulated transmission and distribution businesses which bear no 
commodity price risk.  CHG&E is in the third year of a three-year rate plan that
expires June 30, 2013.

Balanced Regulatory Compact

CHG&E's cash flows are supported by a revenue decoupling mechanism that 
insulates the company from changes in sales volume due to weather, customer 
demand, and energy conservation and efficiency.  The New York tariff structure 
uses forward-looking test years that better align revenue with projected 
operating costs.  

Pending Parent Merger 

Fitch does not expect the proposed acquisition of CH Energy Group, Inc. (CHG), 
CHG&E's parent company, by Fortis Inc., a Canadian distribution utility, to have
any effect on CHG&E's ratings at this time.  The acquisition will be funded with
all cash, but Fitch expects no effect on the capital structure of CHG&E.  

The merger agreement includes the following provisions that are supportive of 
CHG&E's credit quality and mitigate any potential bondholder loss: no cross 
default provision or restrictions on change of control, restrictions on dividend
payments, and no financial guarantee on debt of Fortis and its affiliates.

Importantly, Fitch expects CHG&E's utility operations to continue to operate 
independently and to continue to manage its currently authorized 48% common 
equity ratio.

The main rating concern revolves around the ultimate amount of ratepayer 
benefits the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) will require CHG&E to 
provide for the merger to be approved.

CHG&E has proposed to freeze customer rates for the period July 1, 2013 to June 
30, 2014, and to commit to synergy savings and other monetary benefits that 
amount to a total of approximately $20 million.  

On Nov. 5, 2012, the NYPSC Staff, in its recommendation, supported a one-year 
rate freeze and requested that a total of $85 million be allocated for customer 
benefits.

In this scenario, Fitch models CHG&E's cash flow measures to weaken but remain 
supportive of the current rating category.  Fitch forecasts FFO/interest to 
average 4.6x and FFO/debt, 21.2%, over the 2013-2015 time period.  The weakening
in FFO is also triggered by the expiration of bonus depreciation in 2012.  

Fitch would expect pressure on the ratings in the event that the NYPSC approves 
the merger but imposes additional ratepayer benefits or multi-year rate freezes 
that would impair CHG&E from earning an adequate and timely return on its 
capital investments.

A decision by the NYPSC is expected in the first quarter of 2013.  

Hurricane Sandy

Fitch does not expect the storm to have any significant long-term impact on 
CHG&E's infrastructure.  CHG&E's service area, while affected, suffered 
significantly less damage than other areas of New York or New Jersey.  
Importantly, the NYPSC has allowed deferral and recovery of incremental storm 
costs in the past, which limits any impact on earnings.  

Adequate Liquidity

Fitch considers CHG&E to have adequate liquidity to meet its short-term 
financing needs.  The company has access to a $150 million bank credit facility 
that expires in October 2016.  There were no borrowings outstanding under the 
facility as of Sept. 30, 2012.  There was $0.2 million of cash on hand as of 
Sept. 30, 2012.  

Debt maturities are manageable, with $30 million due in 2013 and $14 million due
in 2014.  Fitch expects CHG&E to refinance these debt obligations as they become
due.  

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Positive Rating Actions

No positive rating action is anticipated in the near term.  

Negative Rating Actions

--An unexpected deterioration in the New York regulatory compact.

--Merger treatment: greater than projected net customer benefits required from 
the NYPSC could have a significant impact on credit protection measures and 
trigger a rating action. 

--A weakening in FFO/interest expense below 4.0x and FFO/debt below 16% could 
lead to a negative rating action.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions on CHG&E:

--Long-term IDR at affirmed at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A';
--Preferred stock affirmed at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

