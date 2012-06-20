版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Pacific LifeCorp ratings, outlook revised to stable

Overview
     -- Although its large book of variable annuities with guarantee riders 
and its hedging strategy introduce volatility into its operating performance, 
we believe this is balanced by the fundamental operating performance strengths 
of Pacific LifeCorp and its subsidiaries.
     -- We are affirming our ratings on the Pacific Life companies. At the 
same time, we are revising the ratings outlook to stable from negative.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pacific Life will 
maintain its strong competitive position and strong capitalization.

Rating Action
On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
long-term counterparty credit rating on Pacific LifeCorp (PLC) and its 'A+' 
financial strength rating on PLC subsidiaries Pacific Life Insurance Co., 
Pacific Life & Annuity Co., and Pacific Life Re Ltd. (collectively, Pacific 
Life). At the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from negative.

Rationale
The stable outlook reflects our view that the companies will maintain their 
collective strong competitive advantage in the U.S. individual life and 
individual annuity marketplace and strong capitalization, and continue to grow 
their core earnings and maintain adequate risk controls around their primary 
pressure points--namely equity market volatility and low or dropping interest 
rates.

Partially offsetting these strengths is the companies' exposure to unfavorable 
equity market and interest rate swings. In our view, the companies' holdings 
of construction loans and high-end resorts and hotels have the potential to 
experience high losses amid stressed economic conditions.

Although Pacific Life's current product offerings are significantly less risky 
than in previous years, the company still has a sizable in-force block of 
business it had sold, particularly guaranteed benefit riders to variable 
annuities. These older blocks introduce volatility in operating performance, 
arising from equity markets and dropping interest rates. The companies' 
hedging strategy, which focuses on protecting statutory capital, may at times 
exacerbate this problem since their capital adequacy, as measured by statutory 
accounting, may differ form that measured by generally accepted accounting 
principles (GAAP) or the economic value of the assets and liabilities of these 
lines of business. That said, we believe the companies' fundamental strengths 
in distribution, underwriting, and expense control serve to balance this 
volatility.

Outlook
We expect that Pacific Life will maintain its strong competitive advantage and 
capitalization, continue to grow its core earnings, and maintain adequate risk 
controls around its primary pressure points--equity market volatility and low 
or dropping interest rates. We expect adjusted EBIT to total more than $900 
million for full-year 2012, with fixed-charge coverage of approximately 5.0x 
adjusted EBIT.

We could lower the ratings if adjusted EBIT falls below $700 million either 
due to poor operating fundamentals or larger-than-expected equity-market or 
interest-rate instability, if fixed-charge coverage weakens to less than 4.0x, 
capital adequacy weakens to levels below expectations for the 'A' rating 
category, or if Pacific Life's strong competitive profile deteriorates.

Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the ratings if we believe 
the company's exposure to market volatility and interest rates significantly 
decreases; the company further fortifies its competitive position; and reaches 
capitalization, leverage and fixed-charge coverage levels commensurate with 
the 'AA' rating category.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Assessing capital Charges For Commercial Mortgage 
Loans Held By U.S. Insurance Companies, May 31, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Pacific LifeCorp
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Stable/--     BBB+/Negative/--

Pacific Life & Annuity Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A+/Negative/--

Pacific Life & Annuity Co.
Pacific Life Re Ltd.
Pacific Life Insurance Co.
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A+/Negative/--

Pacific Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/A-1      A+/Negative/A-1

Ratings Affirmed

Pacific Life Insurance Co.
 Financial Enhancement Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/--/--           

Pacific LifeCorp
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               

Pacific Life Insurance Co.
 Subordinated                           A-                 
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                

