TEXT-S&P affirms Pacific LifeCorp ratings, outlook revised to stable

Overview -- Although its large book of variable annuities with guarantee riders and its hedging strategy introduce volatility into its operating performance, we believe this is balanced by the fundamental operating performance strengths of Pacific LifeCorp and its subsidiaries. -- We are affirming our ratings on the Pacific Life companies. At the same time, we are revising the ratings outlook to stable from negative. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pacific Life will maintain its strong competitive position and strong capitalization. Rating Action On June 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on Pacific LifeCorp (PLC) and its 'A+' financial strength rating on PLC subsidiaries Pacific Life Insurance Co., Pacific Life & Annuity Co., and Pacific Life Re Ltd. (collectively, Pacific Life). At the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from negative. Rationale The stable outlook reflects our view that the companies will maintain their collective strong competitive advantage in the U.S. individual life and individual annuity marketplace and strong capitalization, and continue to grow their core earnings and maintain adequate risk controls around their primary pressure points--namely equity market volatility and low or dropping interest rates. Partially offsetting these strengths is the companies' exposure to unfavorable equity market and interest rate swings. In our view, the companies' holdings of construction loans and high-end resorts and hotels have the potential to experience high losses amid stressed economic conditions. Although Pacific Life's current product offerings are significantly less risky than in previous years, the company still has a sizable in-force block of business it had sold, particularly guaranteed benefit riders to variable annuities. These older blocks introduce volatility in operating performance, arising from equity markets and dropping interest rates. The companies' hedging strategy, which focuses on protecting statutory capital, may at times exacerbate this problem since their capital adequacy, as measured by statutory accounting, may differ form that measured by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) or the economic value of the assets and liabilities of these lines of business. That said, we believe the companies' fundamental strengths in distribution, underwriting, and expense control serve to balance this volatility. Outlook We expect that Pacific Life will maintain its strong competitive advantage and capitalization, continue to grow its core earnings, and maintain adequate risk controls around its primary pressure points--equity market volatility and low or dropping interest rates. We expect adjusted EBIT to total more than $900 million for full-year 2012, with fixed-charge coverage of approximately 5.0x adjusted EBIT. We could lower the ratings if adjusted EBIT falls below $700 million either due to poor operating fundamentals or larger-than-expected equity-market or interest-rate instability, if fixed-charge coverage weakens to less than 4.0x, capital adequacy weakens to levels below expectations for the 'A' rating category, or if Pacific Life's strong competitive profile deteriorates. Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the ratings if we believe the company's exposure to market volatility and interest rates significantly decreases; the company further fortifies its competitive position; and reaches capitalization, leverage and fixed-charge coverage levels commensurate with the 'AA' rating category. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology For Assessing capital Charges For Commercial Mortgage Loans Held By U.S. Insurance Companies, May 31, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Pacific LifeCorp Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Stable/-- BBB+/Negative/-- Pacific Life & Annuity Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Negative/-- Pacific Life & Annuity Co. Pacific Life Re Ltd. Pacific Life Insurance Co. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A+/Negative/-- Pacific Life Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1 Ratings Affirmed Pacific Life Insurance Co. Financial Enhancement Rating Local Currency A+/--/-- Pacific LifeCorp Senior Unsecured BBB+ Pacific Life Insurance Co. Subordinated A- Commercial Paper A-1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.