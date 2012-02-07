TEXT-Fitch affirms Clear Channel Communications Inc

Feb 7 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'CCC' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Clear Channel Communications, Inc. (Clear Channel) and the 'B' IDR of Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (CCWW), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCOH), Clear Channel's 89% owned outdoor advertising subsidiary. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Please see a full list of ratings at the end of this release. Fitch's ratings concerns center on the company's highly leveraged capital structure, with significant maturities in 2014 and 2016; the considerable and growing interest burden that pressures free cash flow; technological threats and secular pressures in radio broadcasting; and the company's exposure to cyclical advertising revenue. The ratings are supported by the company's leading position in both the outdoor and radio industries, as well as the positive fundamentals and digital opportunities in the outdoor advertising space. Fitch estimates that total leverage was 11.1 times (x) Sept. 30, 2011, with secured leverage of 8.0x. Although an improvement from downturn nadirs, leverage remains significantly higher than levels incurred in the 2008 LBO (Fitch estimates approximately 9x and 6x for total and secured leverage, respectively). Clear Channel faces significant maturity walls in 2014 and 2016 of $2.8 billion and $12.2 billion, respectively (primarily bank loans). The company can easily handle its maturities through 2013 (mostly legacy notes and some term loan amortization), which total less than $800 million, through cash on hand and backup facilities. At Sept. 30, 2011, Clear Channel had $533 million of cash, excluding $632 million of cash held at CCOH. This cash includes $541 million of CCOH funds swept to Clear Channel for cash management purposes. Clear Channel can access these funds and use them at its discretion, although they are due to CCOH on demand. Even absent this cash, Clear Channel has adequate backup liquidity, including $536 million availability under its RCF and an undrawn ABL facility (subject to an undisclosed borrowing base; $321 million outstanding at 1Q11, the last reported date before the facility was repaid). Any free cash flow comes from CCOH (more than $200 million annually); although a portion would be swept to Clear Channel, this entity does not currently generate cash on its own. Fitch sees an increasing probability that Clear Channel will be able to address the 2014 maturity wall without the need of an extension by the lenders. An extension would certainly be a positive in that it would provide the company with increased financial flexibility to deal with subsequent maturities. However, Fitch no longer believes an extension is necessary simply for the company to clear the 2014 hurdle. Despite Fitch's improved view on the company's prospects through the 2014 maturity, significantly larger challenges remain in addressing the 2016 wall. To do so, Clear Channel will require flexibility on the part of 2016 term loan holders by way of maturity extension, in order to remain a going concern. In Fitch's view, this flexibility will depend on Clear Channel's ability to reduce secured leverage to a level where lenders would be willing to recommit capital. Fitch believes that this level is likely below 6x, as this is where the banks originally lent during the credit boom, as well as the challenges associated with the final funding/closing of the deal. Additionally, the lenders would have to believe that any leeway would provide Clear Channel with the ability to improve its capital structure, not merely prolonging the inevitable. As far as other maturities, Clear Channel could look to extend and reduce the $1.4 billion of legacy notes and/or the $1.6 billion of LBO notes that mature after 2013 via a distressed debt exchange (DDE). While this will not help the company get past the bank maturities, it would reduce calls on liquidity leading up to the existing (and any extended) term loan, and could be a bank requirement for an amend/extend. In Fitch's view, there is a scenario where the company employs several, if not all, of these alternatives, which enable it to successfully address its maturities. However, this scenario involves some fairly aggressive assumptions and several events going in the company's favor. If the scenario does not play out as such, Fitch believes a default is a real possibility. The ratings at CCOH incorporate Fitch's favorable outlook on the outdoor industry and CCOH's position within it. The ratings also consider Fitch's expectations that total leverage is likely to migrate towards 6x over the next several years as CCU seeks to maximize its cash from the subsidiary. The ratings also incorporate the legal provisions that separate the two entities and protect the subsidiary, including dividend restrictions, lack of guarantee, and CCOH protection from a CCU default. However, there are strong operational ties to the weaker parent, including centralized treasury and senior management overlap. Additionally, the parent can pull cash out of the sub (with restrictions), which it will rely on to service a portion of its debt. Consolidated debt at Sept. 30, 2011 was $20.7 billion. Debt held at Clear Channel was $18.2 billion and consisted primarily of: --$1.1 billion secured term loan A, maturing July 2014; --$8.7 billion secured term loan B, maturing January 2016; --$671 million secured term loan C (asset sale facility) maturing January 2016; --$977 million secured delayed draw term loan, maturing January 2016; --$1.3 billion outstanding under the $1.9 billion secured RCF, maturing July 2014; --$1.75 billion 9.0% secured priority guarantee notes, maturing 2021; --$796 million senior unsecured 10.75% cash pay notes, maturing August 2016; --$830 million senior unsecured 11.0%/11.75% PIK toggle notes, maturing August 2016; and --$2.0 billion senior unsecured legacy notes, with maturities of 2013 - 2027. The bank debt and priority guarantee notes are secured by the capital stock of Clear Channel, Clear Channel's non-broadcasting assets ('non principal property'), and a second priority lien on the broadcasting receivables that securitize the ABL facility. The bank debt and secured notes are guaranteed on a senior basis by Clear Channel Capital I, Inc. (holding company of Clear Channel), and by Clear Channel's wholly owned domestic subsidiaries. There is no guarantee from CCOH or its subsidiaries. The LBO notes benefit from a guarantee from the same entities, although it is contractually subordinated to the secured debt guarantees. The legacy notes are not guaranteed. There was approximately $2.5 billion of debt at CCWW at Sept. 30, consisting primarily of: --$500 million series A senior unsecured notes, maturing December 2017; and --$2 billion series B senior unsecured notes, maturing December 2017. The notes are guaranteed by CCOH, Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CCOH, and the majority of the domestic operating subsidiaries of CCOH. Clear Channel's radio business (49% of revenue and 56% of segment EBITDA) benefits from its position as the largest terrestrial radio broadcaster in the U.S. Fitch expects broadcast radio industry revenues post 1% - 2% annual declines going forward amid increasing competitive threats in the mobile and digital space. Clear Channel (via its ownership of CCOH) is also the largest player in Outdoor (49% of revenue, 41% of segment EBITDA) and benefits from scale as well as a diverse global presence. Fitch expects 3% - 4% top line outdoor growth in 2012. Clear Channel's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of the company will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going concern), rather than a liquidation. Fitch employs a 6x distressed enterprise value multiple reflecting the value of the company's radio broadcasting licenses in top U.S. markets. Fitch applies a 20% discount (approximately the level at which the company would breach its consolidated senior leverage covenant) to Radio EBITDA. Fitch assumes that Clear Channel has maximized the debt-funded dividends from CCOH and used the proceeds to repay bank debt. Additionally, Fitch assumes that Clear Channel would receive 89% of the value of a sale of CCOH after the CCOH creditors had been repaid. Fitch estimates the adjusted distressed enterprise valuation in restructuring to be approximately $6.7 billion. The 'CCC' rating for the bank debt and secured notes reflects Fitch's belief that although the current recovery expectations are near the bottom of the RR3 (51% - 70%) range, Fitch believes an RR4 (31% - 50%) rating is appropriate, given the complexity and uncertainty of the situation, the proportion of secured debt in capital structure, and expectations that future secured issuance could go to repay maturing unsecured notes. The 'C' rating on the senior unsecured legacy and LBO notes reflects Fitch's expectations for minimal recovery prospects due to their position below the banks in the capital structure. CCOH's Recovery Ratings also reflect Fitch's expectation that enterprise value would be maximized as a going concern. Fitch stresses outdoor EBITDA by 40%, to approximately the level where the company could not cover its fixed charges, and applies a 7x valuation multiple. Fitch estimates the enterprise value would be $2.7 billion. Although this indicates recovery of near 100% for the CCOH notes, Fitch notches the debt up two notches from the IDR given the unsecured nature of the debt. Clear Channel --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC'; --Senior secured term loans and senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) at 'CCC/RR4'; --Senior secured priority guarantee notes at 'CCC/RR4'; --Senior unsecured leveraged buyout (LBO) notes at 'C/RR6'; --Senior unsecured legacy notes at 'C/RR6'. CCWW --Long-Term IDR at 'B'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR2'.