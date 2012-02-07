版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Noble Corp proposed notes 'BBB+'

Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+'
issue-level rating to Noble Holding International Ltd.'s (an indirect wholly
owned subsidiary of Baar, Switzerland-based Noble Corp. ) proposed $1.2
billion senior unsecured notes. The notes will be guaranteed by Noble
Corporation, a Caymans Island-based company (Noble-Cayman) and a direct wholly
owned subsidiary of Noble Corp. Noble intends to use the net proceeds from this
offering to repay outstanding indebtedness of Noble-Cayman's revolving credit
facilities and for general corporate purposes, including its capital spending
program.	
	
The ratings on Noble Corp. incorporate the company's "strong" competitive 	
position (as our criteria define the term) in the offshore petroleum contract 	
drilling industry. This results from Noble's geographically diversified fleet 	
of premium, internationally deployed rigs and strong backlog. The ratings also 	
reflect our belief that the company is pursuing a more aggressive financial 	
policy, because it will likely need to partially finance its heavy capital 	
spending program with additional debt, whereas in the past, it has largely 	
spent within its cash flow generation. The ratings also incorporate the 	
company's significant near-term capital expenditure plans, credit measures 	
that are weaker than historical levels, and the overall risks inherent in the 	
highly cyclical, volatile, and capital-intensive industry.	
	
(For the corporate rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Noble Corp., 	
published on Jan. 4, 2012, on Ratings Direct).	
	
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Noble Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
	
Noble Holding International Ltd.	
 $1.2 bil sr unsec notes                BBB+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Susan H Ding, New York (1) 212-438-1332;	
                        susanh_ding@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Paul B Harvey, New York (1) 212-438-7696;	
                   paul_harvey@standardandpoors.com

