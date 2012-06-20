TEXT-Fitch cuts Morgan Stanley 2006-XLF

June 20 - Fitch Ratings downgrades one class of Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2006-XLF as the result of an increase in Fitch's base case loss expectation of 13.2% compared to 7.2% at last review. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The transaction is collateralized by two loans: one hotel (85.3%) with an amended final maturity in 2015 and one cooperative housing development (14.7%) with an amended final maturity in July 2012. The ResortQuest Kauai, interest only loan is collateralized by a 311 room full service hotel located on a fee-simple beach front parcel of land in the city of Kapaa, along the east coast of Kauai, HI. The loan transferred to the special servicer January 2009 due to imminent default. The property was sold in October 2010 and the note assumed for $38 million, which resulted in a $5.2 million realized loss to the N-RQK non pooled rake bond. The loan was modified with a 2015 maturity and the establishment of cap ex and debt service reserves, and the property was re-flagged as a Courtyard Marriott. The property's performance has declined significantly since issuance and current operations do not cover the debt. The current borrower has been coming out of pocket for debt service and the loan remains current on its modified terms. As of the trailing 12 month April 2012 STR Report, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 49.9%, $96 and $48, respectively, compared to the underwriter's stabilized estimates of 81.1%, $165 and $134. However, this represents a slight improvement from performance as of the April 2011 STR Report, when occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 37.2%, $98 and $37, respectively. The property was recently damaged by excessive rainfall, however, repairs have been completed and per the special servicer, the loan will be returned to the master servicer in the next several months. The Lafayette Estates is collateralized by the 900 unit Lafayette Morrison affordable housing property located in the Soundview section of the Bronx, NY. The units have been converting into individually owned cooperative units. In 2009 the Lafayette Boynton property was released resulting in significant paydown to the loan. The loan is currently being paid as units are sold which results in monthly curtailments between approximately $100,000 to almost $2 million. As of April 2012, there were 681 unsold units, compared to 701 at Fitch's last review. Fitch downgrades the following pooled certificate: --$6.8 million class K to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative. Fitch affirms the ratings on the following pooled certificates: --$4.7 million class H at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$23.3 million class J at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$5.1 million class L at 'Dsf; RE 0. Fitch affirms the ratings on the following non-pooled component certificates: --$2.5 million class N-LAF at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1.8 million class O-LAF at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$4 million class N-RQK at 'Dsf'; RE 0. Classes A-1 through G and N-SDF have been paid in full. The ratings of interest only classes X-1 and X-2 had previously been withdrawn. Class M, currently rated 'Dsf'; RE 0%, has been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating Rate Transactions' (Dec. 1, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions