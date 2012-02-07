版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Golden Credit Card 2012-2 notes prelim 'AAA (sf)'

OVERVIEW	
     -- Golden Credit Card Trust's series 2012-2 issuance is an ABS 	
securitization backed by the ownership interest in a revolving pool of 	
Canadian dollar-denominated MasterCard and VISA credit card receivables 	
generated by accounts originated by Royal Bank of Canada.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to the senior notes.	
     -- The preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating reflects our view of the 	
transaction's proposed credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool 	
characteristics, among other factors.	
	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today assigned its preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating to Golden Credit Card Trust's 	
credit card receivables-backed senior notes series 2012-2 (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by the 	
ownership interest in a revolving pool of Canadian dollar-denominated 	
MasterCard and VISA credit card receivables generated by accounts originated 	
by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).	
	
The preliminary rating is based on information as of Feb. 7, 2012. Subsequent 	
information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from 	
the preliminary rating.	
	
The preliminary rating reflects:	
     -- Our view that the proposed 4.5% credit support provided by the 	
subordinated notes is sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we 	
apply to our 3.75%-5.75% base-case loss rate assumption, 29.0%-31.0% base-case 	
payment rate assumption, 14.0%-16.0% base-case yield assumption, and 	
2.25%-4.25% purchase rate assumption. In addition, we used stressed excess 	
spread assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, the proposed credit 	
support is commensurate with the preliminary 'AAA (sf)' rating on the senior 	
notes. All of the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current 	
criteria and assumptions for credit card securitizations (see "General 
Methodology And Assumptions 	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Golden Credit Card Trust - Series 2012-2	
	
Class                   Rating      Interest          Amount	
                                    rate(i)     (mil. $)(ii)	
Senior notes            AAA (sf)    Fixed                TBD	
Subordinated notes      NR          Fixed                TBD	
 	
(i)The actual interest rates will be determined on the pricing date. (ii)The 	
senior notes will be denominated in U.S. dollars. The subordinated notes will 	
be denominated in Canadian dollars. NR--Not rated. TBD--To be determined.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Carl Neff, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2556;	
                        carl_neff@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Ildiko Szilank, New York (1) 212-438-2614;	
                   ildiko_szilank@standardandpoors.com

