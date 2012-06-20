版本:
TEXT-S&P likely to pull Sun Healthcare rtgs after deal

June 20 - Sun Healthcare Group Inc. (B/Stable/--) announced today
that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Genesis
HealthCare Corp. If the transaction is completed, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services expects all of Sun's existing rated debt to be refinanced. As a result,
upon completion of the transaction, we expect to withdraw our corporate credit
and issue-level ratings on Sun.

Primary Credit Analyst: John Bluemke, New York (1) 212-438-4139;
                        john_bluemke@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: David P Peknay, New York (1) 212-438-7852;
                   david_peknay@standardandpoors.com

