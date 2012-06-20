TEXT-S&P likely to pull Sun Healthcare rtgs after deal

June 20 - Sun Healthcare Group Inc. (B/Stable/--) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Genesis HealthCare Corp. If the transaction is completed, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects all of Sun's existing rated debt to be refinanced. As a result, upon completion of the transaction, we expect to withdraw our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Sun. Primary Credit Analyst: John Bluemke, New York (1) 212-438-4139; john_bluemke@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: David P Peknay, New York (1) 212-438-7852; david_peknay@standardandpoors.com