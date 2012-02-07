版本:
TEXT-Fitch puts Invepar ratings on watch negative

Feb 7 - Fitch Ratings has placed Investimentos e Participacoes em
Infraestrutura S.A.'s (Invepar) 'BB-' foreign and local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its 'A (bra)' long-term national rating on
Rating Watch Negative.	
	
This rating action follows the announcement that the consortium led by Invepar
(90% participation), in partnership with the South-African ACSA (10%
participation), was awarded the best classification among the proposals
submitted to the auction for Guarulhos (SP) airport concession, held on Feb.
6th. The consortium won the bid by offering BRL16.2 billion as granting value,
with 373% goodwill against the minimum bid stipulated by the federal government.
The granting payment shall be diluted into annual installments, for a 20-year
term, same as the concession. Investments in the airport of around BRL4.6
billion are projected and the chronogram is being accelerated in view of the
2014 World Cup.	
	
It is not possible yet to determine the magnitude of the impact such acquisition
shall have on Invepar's credit profile. Fitch shall resolve the Rating Watch
Negative as soon as it has access to the strategies and financing conditions to
be used for the acquisition and obtains additional information on the expected
operating cash generation and on the investments scheduled.	
	
Fitch has considered a probable capital increase by Invepar shareholders, among
which are the largest Brazilian pension funds, including Previ, Petros and
Funcef. Current company's credit metrics are leveraged and weak considering its
current rating. Debt issuance at relevant amounts on Invepar's holding level in
order to support the ongoing transaction might lead to a several notches
downgrade.	
	
During the last 12 months ended on Sept. 30, 2011, Invepar reported consolidated
leverage, measured by adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of 6.6 times. During that same
period, Invepar reported total consolidated debt of BRL2.9 billion and cash and
marketable securities of BRL478 million. In the holding company level the
amounts were of BRL56 million and BRL516.9 million respectively.	
	
Contact:	
Primary Analyst	
Gisele Paolino	
Director	
+55 21 45032600	
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda., Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - Sala 401 B	
Centro - Rio de Janeiro - CEP: 20010-010	
	
Secondary Analyst	
Ingo Araujo	
Associate Director	
+ 55 21 45032600	
	
Committee Chairperson	
Ricardo Carvalho	
Senior Director	
+ 55 21 45032600	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
