版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 05:08 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms AltaGas 'BBB' ratings

Feb 7 -     -- AltaGas Ltd. has announced it is acquiring SEMCO
Holding Corp., the 	
sole shareholder of SEMCO Holding Corp. from Continental Energy Systems LLC 	
for about C$1.1 billion.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'BBB' long-term corporate 	
credit rating, on AltaGas.	
     -- In our view, SEMCO has an excellent business risk profile and a highly 	
leveraged financial risk profile.	
     -- We have revised AltaGas' business risk profile to strong from 	
satisfactory and financial risk profile to significant from aggressive, 	
assuming the transaction closes as expected. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of the company's business 	
mix, which is increasingly diverse with a greater contribution from fee-based 	
and regulated utility cash flows.	
    	
     Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it affirmed its
ratings, including its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating, on Calgary,
Alta.-based AltaGas Ltd.. The outlook is stable.	
	
The affirmation comes after the company announced the acquisition of SEMCO 	
Holding Corp. (which owns SEMCO Energy Inc.) from Continental Energy Systems 	
LLC for about C$1.1 billion. SEMCO owns regulated natural gas transmission 	
assets in Michigan and Alaska, and is building a regulated natural gas storage 	
facility in Alaska.	
	
"We view the announced transaction as a positive for AltaGas' business risk 	
profile, since the regulated utility business will diversify and improve the 	
stability of the company's existing asset base," said Standard & Poor's credit 	
analyst Nicole Martin.	
	
As a result, we have revised our business risk profile on AltaGas to strong 	
from satisfactory and the financial risk profile to significant from 	
aggressive. The company is financing the transaction consistent with its cash 	
flow characteristics and existing capital structure, and we believe the cash 	
flows' stable nature help to support the pro forma balance sheet. In our view, 	
SEMCO has an excellent business risk profile and a highly leveraged financial 	
risk profile.	
	
Pro forma the transaction, we estimate that the proportion of EBITDA from 	
direct commodity sales (fractionation margin and power generation) will be 	
about 24%, down from 2010's 38%. We view this shift to be positive for the 	
company.	
	
However, we view AltaGas' balance sheet to be stretched, largely due to the 	
continued high capex on long-term projects that will depress 2012 and 2013 	
financial metrics. The company has a combined capital spending program of more 	
than C$1 billion on projects that will contribute only partway into 2012 or 	
future years. We recognize that more stable cash flows can support a higher 	
degree of leverage.	
	
The stable outlook reflects our assessment of AltaGas' business mix, which is 	
increasingly diverse with a greater contribution from fee-based and regulated 	
utility cash flows. In our view, the near-term financial metrics are low for 	
the ratings, although we recognize the cash flows are increasingly sustainable 	
and predictable. We expect to see funds from operations-to-debt increase to 	
the 13% range by 2014. We could take a negative rating action if the company's 	
financial metrics do not improve as expected, or if capital projects and 	
acquisitions are not executed and integrated on time. We also expect to see 	
further capital projects and acquisitions financed in line with AltaGas' 	
stated capital structure goals. We could raise the ratings as the business 	
risk profile transitions to a lower level of commodity exposure and forecast 	
financial ratios improve when long-term projects begin to contribute. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Rating Criteria for U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Nicole Martin, Toronto (1) 416-507-2560;	
                        nicole_martin@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Gerald Hannochko, Toronto (1) 416-507-2589;	
                   gerald_hannochko@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐