TEXT-S&P affirms American Petroleum Tankers 'B-' rating

-- We expect American Petroleum Tankers to maintain a stable but highly leveraged financial profile, benefiting from relatively stable revenues and sharply reduced capital spending. -- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company and our 'B+' rating on its $285 million first-lien notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its time-charter coverage and continue to generate relatively stable revenues and earnings. Feb 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on New York City-based American Petroleum Tankers LLC (APT). The outlook is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'B+' rating on the company's $285 million first-lien notes. The '1' recovery rating, indicating the expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in a payment default scenario, is unchanged. "We are affirming our ratings on American Petroleum Tankers because we expect the company to maintain relatively stable revenues and earnings over the next year, benefiting from time-charter contract agreements with reputable counterparties," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Funmi Afonja. "Although the company has greatly reduced its capital spending after completing its start-up vessel newbuild program, we expect the company's financial profile to remain highly leveraged because of the large debt it incurred to build its initial fleet and the accretion of the company's pay-in-kind subordinated debt," she added. The ratings on New York-based American Petroleum Tankers LLC (APT), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Petroleum Tankers Parent LLC, reflect its highly leveraged financial profile and participation in the highly competitive and capital-intensive shipping industry. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively small in an industry where size is important and its exposure to cyclical demand swings in certain end markets. APT carries refined petroleum products between ports in the U.S. The Blackstone Group and Cerberus Capital own APT. APT owns a small fleet of five product tankers, totaling 245,000 deadweight tons. The vessels have an average age of 1.6 years, making it the youngest fleet in the industry. "APT's business and financial risk profiles incorporate the cyclical demand swings and the company's relatively small size," Ms. Afonja said. Standard & Poor's categorizes APT's business risk profile as "weak," its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," and liquidity as "adequate" (as our criteria define the terms). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Funmi Afonja, New York (1) 212-438-4711; funmi_afonja@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077; anita_ogbara@standardandpoors